Brooks and the Wizards parted ways in June after five seasons and three playoff appearances.
“Becoming a head coach in the NBA is a goal that I have pursued my entire adult life,” Unseld Jr. said in a statement, “and to have that dream realized by coming full circle back to Washington is truly special. I look forward to representing the DMV, connecting with our fans and establishing a new standard for Wizards basketball.”
Unseld Jr. has been with the Nuggets since 2015 and was promoted to associate head coach last season. The Maryland native spent 14 years with the Wizards organization starting in 1997 and moved from scout to assistant coach. He spent a season on to the Golden State Warriors staff in 2011 before joining the Orlando Magic staff for three seasons.
Unseld Jr. is credited for his role in helping the development of MVP Nikola Jokic and rising star Jamal Murray in Denver. He clearly comes in with an emotional tie to the organization and fans due to his father, but he’s also known for his player development and talent evaluation from his scouting days.
The team specifically looked for an experienced assistant who had knowledge of the franchise and had a defensive background after the team struggled on that end of the floor throughout the season. The Wizards ranked dead last in the league last season, allowing 118.5 points per game.
“Wes is one of the most highly-regarded assistant coaches in the NBA and clearly separated himself from the large and diverse group of candidates we considered,” said General Manager Tommy Sheppard. “His strong record as an in-game tactician along with his attention to detail on both sides of the ball combined with his reputation for player development and outstanding character during his 20+ years of coaching left no doubt that he was the best choice to guide our team to the next level.”
Candace Buckner contributed to this report
