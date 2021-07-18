There was Collin Morikawa, the fabulously talented 24-year-old American who won the 2020 PGA Championship and is making his British Open debut.
And there was Jordan Spieth, the three-time major winner who has emerged from a lengthy slump and, like Oosthuizen, is looking for his second British Open win.
Follow along for live updates from the final round
What you need to know:
Tee times for the leaders
Here are the scheduled tee times for the men at the top of the leader board as Sunday’s final round began.
All times Eastern.
9:05 a.m.: Dylan Frittelli, Mackenzie Hughes
9:15 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler
9:25 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners
9:35 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Collin Morikawa