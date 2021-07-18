Sunday’s final round of the British Open at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich began with a trio of former major winners atop the leader board.

There was South African Louis Oosthuizen, the winner of the 2010 Open, who has since become a perpetual runner-up, with six second-place finishes in major championships, including two this year.

There was Collin Morikawa, the fabulously talented 24-year-old American who won the 2020 PGA Championship and is making his British Open debut.

And there was Jordan Spieth, the three-time major winner who has emerged from a lengthy slump and, like Oosthuizen, is looking for his second British Open win.

What you need to know:

  • The final round is airing on NBC, with coverage set to run until 2 p.m. It can be streamed on NBC.com or Peacock, NBC’s subscription streaming service.
  • This 149th British Open is being played at Royal St. George’s, the southernmost course in the rotation. This is its 15th British Open.
  • Shane Lowry won the British Open in 2019. The event was canceled in 2020. Jon Rahm of Spain is the most recent major winner, having gotten his first at the U.S. Open in June.