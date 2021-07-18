Vanecek made waves with his impressive 2020-21 campaign, but it all depends on who Seattle general manager Ron Francis believes is the best player — and at what value — for his team. The 25-year-old netminder was thrust into the No. 1 goaltender job after Samsonov tested positive for the coronavirus early in the season. He started Game 1 of the playoffs for the Capitals last season, but was subsequently hurt and did not play the rest of the series.