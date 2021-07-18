Holiday has had plenty of struggles this postseason. But every time you start to worry about him, he shows up. During Game 7 against Brooklyn, he shook off a 2-of-16 start and made huge plays down the stretch. When Antetokounmpo couldn’t play in the final two games of the Eastern Conference finals, Holiday led the Bucks as they closed out the Atlanta Hawks, dropping 25 points, 13 assists and six rebounds in Game 5 and following with 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in Game 6. He missed 16 of 20 shots in Game 4 of the Finals, but it didn’t stop him from shutting down Paul on defense. It didn’t stop him from finding his shot in this game.