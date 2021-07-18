It had been a tough weekend at Nationals Park, once a shooting outside the stadium suspended Saturday’s game and left fans scrambling for cover. And in the standings, as far as wins and losses are concerned, it has been a bad couple weeks for these Nationals, who are floating between selling or buying before the July 30 trade deadline, their identity scarred by injuries and a recent slide.
But Escobar’s single off Mark Melancon in the ninth, plus his homer off Emilio Pagan in the eighth, were good for a couple steps in the right direction. They helped snap a six-game losing streak and keep Washington (42-49) six back of the New York Mets in the National League East. They dulled the frustration of falling, 10-4, in the contest that was halted by gunshots and resumed Sunday afternoon. And they propel the Nationals into a week of series with the last-place Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles, a prime chance to climb the standings again.
Before all that, though, the teams finished what began at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday night. The reason, of course, was the shooting on South Capitol Street, just past the gates to the third-base side of the stadium. Three people were shot, according to police, who were still investigating when Nationals Park reopened Sunday morning. So from then on, once players and staff returned — then 27,222 fans followed — there was a light hum about the five minute of panic, when it was unclear whether the incident was outside the park or within its walls.
Around 9:35 p.m. on Saturday, in the thick of that uncertainty, chairs were used as protection from potential danger. But by 1:08 p.m. on Sunday, they were just chairs again, with fans watching the Nationals start off trailing 8-4 in the bottom of the sixth. They eventually lost because their starter (Patrick Corbin) and two relievers (Kyle Finnegan and Sam Clay) yielded 10 runs on 16 hits. Corbin, who worked his 5⅓ innings Saturday, was tagged with six of those runs and 10 of those hits, continuing a weeks-long struggle for the rotation.
“Coming and finishing a game under those circumstances, I think was a little bit weird for all of us,” said first baseman Ryan Zimmerman after the early defeat. “But you have to kind of move on and play the game.”
Since July 1, when this skid began with a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Nationals starters have had the worst ERA in the league. Half of the 14 games in that stretch were against the Padres. All of them were with teams in playoff position, and the Nationals went 3-11 once Escobar helped them avoid a third sweep in four series.
But for a bit Sunday, well before the 34-year-old shortstop played hero, it looked as if Max Scherzer could shift the weak pitching narrative and set his team on track. He did not allow a hit until there was one out in the fourth inning. Washington had pushed ahead in the third when Trea Turner was hit in the helmet by Joe Musgrove’s sinker, Juan Soto doubled, Josh Bell grounded out to score Turner, Josh Harrison doubled to score Soto, Andrew Stevenson singled to score Harrison and Tres Barrera singled to score Stevenson.
That equaled a 4-0 lead that slowly disappeared. That was because the first hit off Scherzer was followed by two more, all in a row. In the span of four pitches in the fourth, Manny Machado singled to right, Tommy Pham singled to center and Eric Hosmer cracked a three-run homer. And Scherzer put up two more zeros, breezing through the fifth and sixth, before Jurickson Profar tied the game with an upper-deck blast in the seventh.
Scherzer’s final line was a bumpy one: seven innings, just four hits, four earned runs, three walks and eight strikeouts. But it was especially frustrating because the Nationals had a solid lead, their ace on the mound and lost it. Then they couldn’t score a run with the bases loaded and no outs in the fifth, their rally shorted by Gerardo Parra lining into a double play.
Then Machado launched a two-run homer off reliever Daniel Hudson in the eighth, quieting the park. Then Soto answered in the eighth, lifting a two-run shot of his own, before Grisham tied it, yet again, with a two-out, two-strike bloop single off Brad Hand in the ninth.
To set up Soto’s go-ahead homer, Escobar lined his first since 2018. To set up Grisham’s game-extending hit, the Nationals allowed pinch-runner Jorge Mateo to swipe second and third without a throw. But the final word went to Escobar, who joined this team on July 3 because of multiple injuries to other shortstops.
Ahead of him, Barrera singled and Victor Robles was hit by Melancon’s full-count cutter. Escobar got to a 1-2 count, fouled off a curve and ripped a cutter to the right-center gap. And as it sailed through the air, and as the noise built from the dugout to the upper-deck sections, Escobar leaped his way past first and waited for his teammates to stream in his direction. By that point, a single win was earned.