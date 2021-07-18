Before all that, though, the teams finished what began at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday night. The reason, of course, was the shooting on South Capitol Street, just past the gates to the third-base side of the stadium. Three people were shot, according to police, who were still investigating when Nationals Park reopened Sunday morning. So from then on, once players and staff returned — then 27,222 fans followed — there was a light hum about the five minute of panic, when it was unclear whether the incident was outside the park or within its walls.