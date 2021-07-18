“I heard the gunshots, obviously, right away. I looked above the third base dugout, where I thought the shots were coming from,” Martinez recalled before his team lost, 10-4, in the game that restarted and finished Sunday afternoon. “And at that particular moment … I didn’t know what was going on, but I wanted to make sure everybody was safe. As things went on fairly quickly, I heard that it was outside the stadium. Everything happened so quickly. People started to get a little frantic, which we don’t blame. When a situation like that arises, you try to follow protocol. But honestly, protocol is to get to safety and take care of your families.”