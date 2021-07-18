The finish was essentially secured after 10 days, when he left Primoz Roglic, perhaps the most serious threat to a repeat, behind. Roglic, last year’s second-place finisher, abandoned the race after a fall. Podacar took a lead of over five minutes into Sunday’s final stage after winning three of the race’s 21 stages, with a final margin of 5 minutes, 20 seconds. Jonas Vingegaard of Team Jumbo-Visma finished second ahead of Richard Carapaz, who rides for the formerly dominant Ineos team.
“Last year everything was decided on the last [time trial]," Podacar said Saturday (via the Associated Press), “and the emotions were by far stronger.”
The only real remaining mystery was whether Britain’s Mark Cavendish, a 36-year-old sprint specialist who tied Merckx’s record with his 34th stage win, could break the record. Friday’s race, a sprint, seemed the likely spot but a broken chain on his bike ruined his shot and left him lashing out at a bike mechanic. He later apologized for the uncharacteristic display, caught on video. A popular cyclist, he had overcome depression and other health issues to resume the sport and was a last-minute choice for the Deceuninck-Quick-Step team and won four stages, the first coming 13 years after his previous win.
“Mark Cavendish is the greatest sprinter in the history of the Tour and of cycling,” Christian Prudhomme, the Tour de France director, said (via the Guardian). “His comeback is just amazing.”
As inspirational as Cavendish’s performance was, the future belongs to Podacar. After winning Thursday’s stage in the mountains, he was asked if it was “a game” for him, as easy as he made it look. His answer was straightforward.
“It’s a game for me,” he told reporters. “I’m enjoying playing it.”
Pogacar won last year’s race, becoming the youngest champion in 116 years, in September after it was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I can’t compare both Tour de France victories. I can’t say which one is more beautiful,” he said Saturday (via the Associated Press). “This time, I took the yellow [leader’s] jersey quite earlier. It has been totally different.”
Read more from The Post: