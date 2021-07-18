Although they finished with a 3-0-0 mark in Group B, the Americans were outplayed much of the match and endured several scares, some of them self-inflicted, before claiming first place over Canada (2-1-0). A draw would have given the top spot to the Canadians.
“It was an amazing start to the game, and then there was a lot of suffering,” U.S. Coach Gregg Berhalter said. “Knowing what we had to do, knowing we wanted to win the group, the guys persevered and showed amazing character and amazing effort.”
Both teams already had secured passage to next Sunday’s quarterfinals in Arlington, Tex., but this U.S. performance hardly lent confidence toward it winning the regional championship in Las Vegas in two weeks.
Given an opportunity in place of Berhalter’s European-based stars, the young U.S. squad will next play the second-place finisher in Group C (Costa Rica or Jamaica). Canada, which had its eight-game winning streak snapped, will face the Group C winner. The pairings will not be known until Tuesday.
The Americans, who are 14-1-1 since losing at Canada in 2019, went ahead seconds after kickoff.
Kellyn Acosta did the hard work outside the penalty area before finding Sebastian Lletget on the left side. Lletget drove a low cross through the six-yard box to Moore, the right back, on the back side for a one-time finish and his first international goal.
The United States has scored in the first 15 minutes of every game in the tournament.
The previous fastest was scored by Clint Dempsey 30 seconds into a 2014 World Cup match against Ghana.
The good vibes soon faded.
Captain Walker Zimmerman was injured tangling with Richie Laryea in the box. (The United States was fortunate referee Adonai Escobedo did not award a penalty kick.)
“Whenever a defender falls across an attacker like that,” Canadian Coach John Herdman said, “you always feel it’s going to go your way.”
Three days after making his senior debut, Donovan Pines, D.C. United’s second-year defender, replaced Zimmerman and was put on the spot. He was fine the rest of the half but struggled after intermission with his decision-making and distribution.
After their terrible start, the Canadians grew into the match and enjoyed superior opportunities. U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner was not tested often but endured several anxious moments as his team was forced to defend for long stretches.
In the hot conditions, “it was a matter of keeping the ball and making them run,” Berhalter said. “At times, we did it really well in the first half. Second half, very rarely did we keep it, and we ended up defending.”
Without much quality possession, the frontline tandem of Daryl Dike and Gyasi Zardes was quiet. The midfield failed to keep the ball and control the flow in the second half.
Despite facing one-way traffic, Berhalter did not make the bulk of his changes until the 74th minute. Dike’s shoulder injury left the Americans with 10 players, but they dodged one scare after another.
On this day, grit and resolve were more important than grace and flash.
For Herdman, it was a missed opportunity for a program seeking its first Gold Cup title since 2000. The United States and Mexico have won all other 14 titles since the current format was put in place in 1991.
“We’ve got to win these games,” Hardman said. “There was a big chance to beat the U.S.”
For Berhalter, the objective was met.
“We wanted to win the group, and we won the group,” he said. “They came into the game only needing a tie, and they didn’t get it. So for us, we’re happy.”
