The cause of death was not revealed.
Arlette Snyder had been a partial owner of the Washington Football Team after she and other family members backed Daniel Snyder’s bid to purchase the team for approximately $800 million in 1999, then a record price for an NFL franchise. Daniel Snyder’s father, Gerald, died in 2003 from complications from heart surgery.
In court proceedings during a contentious dispute between Daniel Snyder and minority owners Dwight Schar, Fred Smith and Robert Rothman in November, it was revealed that Arlette Snyder then owned 6.489 percent of the team. Snyder, who has since received a debt waiver from the NFL to purchase the shares of the minority owners, previously owned 40.459 percent. His sister, Michele, with whom he founded Snyder Communications, a lucrative marketing company, owned 12.552 percent of the team.
In early July, following a year-long investigation into Washington’s workplace culture, the NFL fined the team $10 million for creating an environment where sexual harassment, bullying and intimidation were commonplace. Snyder relinquished control of the team’s day-to-day operations to his wife, Tanya Snyder, who two days earlier had been appointed co-CEO. Daniel Snyder will focus the team’s longer-term interests, including the development of a new stadium.
“I have learned a lot in the past few months about how my club operated, and the kind of workplace that we had,” Snyder said in a statement at the time. “It is now clear that the culture was not what it should be, but I did not realize the extent of the problems, or my role in allowing that culture to develop and continue. I know that as the owner, I am ultimately responsible for the workplace. I have said that and I say it again.”