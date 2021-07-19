United said Hines-Ike, 26, suffered a “posterior wall fracture to the acetabulum in his left hip” and will not undergo surgery. Before being sidelined, he led the team in starts and was second in minutes, filling a key role in United’s improving defense.
The news concerning fellow defender Steven Birnbaum was better: The injury suffered late in his season debut Saturday was a twisted ankle, not a recurrence of the issues that required two operations since last fall, a person close to the situation said.
Nonetheless, Birnbaum seems likely to miss Wednesday’s match at Chicago (3-8-2), leaving United (5-7-1) without three starting-caliber defenders. Aside from Birnbaum and Hines-Ike, Donovan Pines is with the U.S. national team at the Concacaf Gold Cup through at least this weekend.
United on Monday was also evaluating forward Adrien Perez and midfielder Russell Canouse, both of whom departed with first-half leg injuries Saturday. There were no immediate updates on their status, though after the match, Coach Hernán Losada said he expected to miss three or four players Wednesday, in addition to the expected absences.
Kevin Paredes, a starting wing back, did not travel to Philadelphia because of a hamstring injury suffered during a two-day training assignment last week with the national team and striker Ola Kamara, the team leader in goals with five, is on leave for a family matter.
Their availability Wednesday remains unclear.
Meantime, Venezuelan forward Jovanny Bolívar, who performed well in D.C.'s recent nonleague games, was recalled from second-division Loudoun United. Bolívar, 19, has scored four goals for Loudoun in the USL Championship and posted an outstanding goal for D.C. against Costa Rica’s Alajuelense on July 11 in the Capital Cup at Audi Field.
Forward Erik Sorga, who has returned from his native Estonia after awaiting a green card for U.S. permanent residency, will report to Loudoun United.
Defender Logan Panchot, D.C.'s second-round pick in the MLS draft in January, was released by Loudoun United to pursue non-soccer opportunities. The Stanford graduate appeared in seven USL Championship matches and scored once.
