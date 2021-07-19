So many players in the British Open field have experienced magnificent flurries of young magic, only to find themselves searching again for that place Morikawa currently occupies, the swing-slot where body and temperament, mechanics and confidence are utterly synchronized. No one knew that state of being better than Rory McIlroy, winner of four majors by the age of 25 from 2011 to 2014, including two in the span of a month. This is the mystery and injustice of golf: It has been seven years since McIlroy has felt that, since he has hoisted any of the big four trophies. “It’s just the process of trying to work my way back to the sort of form and the sort of level that I know I can play at,” McIlroy said after he tied for 46th place. You could hear the searching in his voice, the mystification over where all the fairy dust went from his swing.