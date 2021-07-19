Morikawa is in a temporary state that only the very young and very confident experience. Enjoy his flurry of greatness, two major championships by the age of 24 for this debutante with a sunburst of a grin, for the extraordinary piece of ephemera that it is. You wish he could hold on to this state of being forever. But there was Jordan Spieth, two strokes back, at just 27 and yet already with lines scored around his eyes, saying he was just happy to be finally “kind of getting over some scar tissue.” The sweet swinging doesn’t last for long in this peculiarly accelerated golf era.
Have you ever seen more young immortals in any game suffer more abrupt lessons in the nothing’s-promised-to-you category? Spieth was just 21 when he embarked on his tear of three major titles from 2015 to 2017. He won two of the first 10 majors he entered. And then it all stopped. He went 1,351 days without a victory of any kind. He described his final round of 66 on Sunday at Royal St. George’s as a matter of “fighting back.” He is already in his comeback phase, and he is not even close to 30. His nearly four-year slump included a bone chip in his hand that affected everything from his grip to his setup. Had he not bogeyed his final two holes Saturday — which made him “look for something to break” — he might have won this thing. “Hadn’t felt that way in a major in quite a while,” he said.
So many players in the British Open field have experienced magnificent flurries of young magic, only to find themselves searching again for that place Morikawa currently occupies, the swing-slot where body and temperament, mechanics and confidence are utterly synchronized. No one knew that state of being better than Rory McIlroy, winner of four majors by the age of 25 from 2011 to 2014, including two in the span of a month. This is the mystery and injustice of golf: It has been seven years since McIlroy has felt that, since he has hoisted any of the big four trophies. “It’s just the process of trying to work my way back to the sort of form and the sort of level that I know I can play at,” McIlroy said after he tied for 46th place. You could hear the searching in his voice, the mystification over where all the fairy dust went from his swing.
“Obviously I haven’t played at that for …” McIlroy broke off. “I’m the best — if you want someone to shoot even par for you for a week, I’m your man,” he finished.
Remember how impregnable Brooks Koepka seemed just a couple of years ago? He was 27 when he embarked on his magnificent run of four majors in less than three years, with U.S. Open and PGA Championship repeats between 2017 and 2019. Then he went winless for 18 months with hip and knee issues, a “humbling” span so frustrating he snapped some of his irons in half. His closing-round 65 at Royal St. George’s to tie for sixth, though spirited, left him disgruntled and still struggling over “a little bit of alignment.” It wasn’t anything close to what he’s accustomed to. “I mean, I wouldn’t say I competed,” he said. “ … I didn’t have a chance to win. That’s disappointing.”
Compared to those struggles, Morikawa played like a breeze. He went 31 consecutive holes without a bogey — or even a very poor shot. He was, of course, the beneficiary of some good luck, his ball threading through sand traps, sitting up nicely in the long rough and bouncing just right on the shoulders of pot bunkers to avoid jail. But he matched that luck with fresh nerve. He changed out some of his irons and hit them flush.
To Morikawa’s credit, he seemed to sense what an uncommon state he was in and to recognize that he won’t be defined by this brief and intense outburst. Rather, what kind of player he grows into will depend as much on how he manages himself during the fallow periods and inevitable streaks when the timing is utterly gone.
“I was just rolling the dice on hoping these irons would work,” he said. “I didn’t even know if they were going to work. There was no real answer, and I still need to figure out the answer. Even though I struck it really well, but I need to know an answer why. I can’t put these irons in and hope they’re going to work for the next 15 years.”
All of which is to say, Morikawa should drink deeply from the claret jug and savor every drop for as long as he can. “I’m going to tell myself probably tomorrow ‘Why can’t I keep doing that all the time,’ ” he said.