This year’s installment, #SFB11, attracted a whopping 1,920 participants, most of whom are connected directly to the fantasy football-industrial complex. That makes easily over a thousand people who could fairly be described as experts in the field, along with a slew of fans who could also be presumed to have a pretty good idea of what they’re doing.
The field was divided into 160 12-team divisions, each of which conducted a “slow” draft that, in most cases, took a little less than two weeks to complete 22 rounds. This author was also involved, and with very few drafts still going on when mine wrapped up on Sunday, it made sense to look back at the massive undertaking and see what kind of conclusions could be drawn.
Your league’s settings could use an upgrade
Chances are, in terms of season-long redraft, your home league has fairly basic settings. I’m guessing some version of PPR, whether if be half or full, and an RB/WR/TE flex spot. So first off, if you’re not using superflex — i.e., a flex spot that allows for a QB, as has become standard practice in the Scott Fish Bowl — you might as well order a Brontosaurus burger, because you’re in the stone ages.
Starting last year, SFB creator Scott Fish upped the ante by introducing scoring settings that sharply penalize QBs who are inaccurate, throw interceptions and/or take sacks. That has had the effect of dramatically increasing the value of top quarterbacks, making this exercise in fake football resemble more closely the reality of the NFL. You probably don’t have to go that far, but one-QB settings make it far too easy and, in many cases, rewarding to fade what is by far the most important position in football.
Another recent SFB change has been to add points for first downs, in addition to receptions. RBs and WRs get a half-point each for a first down and a reception, while TEs get full points in both categories. This helps boost a bit RBs who grind out yards for their teams, as opposed to pass-catching specialists, and the full points for TEs makes top players at that position highly coveted commodities. I’m not sure every fantasy football platform allows for points for first downs, but boosting scoring for TEs should be possible everywhere and would be a worthwhile change for any league.
Finally, #SFB11 features four flex spots, including one superflex, all of which allow for kickers, which otherwise are not a mandatory starting position. I love both sides of this. More flex spots give fantasy managers more ways to construct winning teams, and thus more draft-day strategies to potentially pursue. As someone who has always been annoyed by kickers, making them optional as opposed to mandatory has all sorts of appeal (note: I did not draft a kicker to my #SFB11 team, but I certainly would not rule out picking one up off waivers if I were desperate to fill a flex spot).
Now on to some quick player observations based off average draft position (ADP), which has been helpfully scraped from all 160 #SFB11 drafts by RotoGrinders. I will compare that to the ADP aggregated from several major sites by Fantasy Pros. Because of the SFB scoring settings, I used the half-PPR ADP for RBs, and full-PPR ADP for WRs and TEs.
Quarterbacks
Jalen Hurts: 10th in positional ADP at Fantasy Pros, he went 13th on average in #SFB11 drafts. It’s a small tumble that can be explained in large part because of the scoring settings, but it can also be taken as a warning that while his ability as a runner (354 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in four starts last year) is tantalizing, he has a long way to go as a passer (52.0 percent completion percentage, six passing touchdowns, four interceptions, two fumbles lost and 13 sacks in those four starts).
Trey Lance: 25th at FP, 20th in #SFB11. A rookie out of North Dakota State who scarcely played last year, Lance has his path to starting right away for the San Francisco 49ers blocked, at least for the time being, by Jimmy Garoppolo. Nevertheless, SFB drafters saw the kind of upside in the accurate and mobile Lance that helps fantasy teams defeat hundreds of competitors.
Running backs
Travis Etienne: 31st at FP, 23rd in #SFB11. Who’s the better bet, this first-round pick out of Clemson, or Jacksonville Jaguars backfield mate James Robinson, who essentially came out of nowhere last year to post RB1-quality numbers on a heavy workload. SFB drafters sided with Etienne, taking him six spots ahead of Robinson, who has a distinctly higher ADP (22nd) at Fantasy Pros.
Trey Sermon: 44th at FP, 28th in #SFB11. I’m not quite as high on the former Ohio State star as many others were in SFB, but 44th seems far too low, even if Kyle Shanahan’s backfields with the San Francisco 49ers have been a muddled source of frustration in the past.
Wide receivers
Ja’Marr Chase: 26th at FP, 21st in #SFB11. Big things are almost universally expected of the fifth overall pick in April’s draft, whom the Cincinnati Bengals reunited with former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, but SFC drafters appear to have even bigger things in mind. They also gave a small boost to teammate and fellow youngster Tee Higgins (29th in FP, 27th in #SFB11).
Laviska Shenault: 44th at FP, 39th in #SFB11. The buzz has steadily grown this offseason for the second-year Jaguar, including some speculation that he might even overtake D.J. Chark as Jacksonville’s top pass-catcher. Chark (32nd at FP, 33rd in #SFB11) is still going ahead of Shenault, but the gap was closer in SFB than elsewhere.
Tight ends
Kyle Pitts: 5th at FP, 4th in #SFB11. It wasn’t necessarily the one-spot bump in positional ADP for Pitts, but where he went overall in SFB drafts. The fourth overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons was snapped up by the 34th pick on average, as opposed to going 53rd overall at other sites. As with Lance, that likely reflects a desire among SFB drafters to take a chance on an unproven player who could return huge rewards if he pans out the way his real-life draft spot would indicate he should.
Rob Gronkowski: 13th at FP, 18th in #SFB11. When last seen on a football field, Gronk was scoring two touchdowns on six catches in the Super Bowl. That throwback performance, capping a so-so season, may be weighing more heavily in the minds of drafters elsewhere than among the SFB participants, who overall appeared to be more interested than most in younger players.