It was a sharp contrast to how, in recent starts, he nibbled on the edges because his velocity is not what it once was; and his secondary pitches — a change-up and curve — have lagged since he missed most of April on the coronavirus-related injured list. Lester felt his confidence build with each zero. He worked around a leadoff single in three of his seven innings, leaving heavy on cutters and four-seam fastballs. His 40 four-seam fastballs were good for 12 called strikes and five empty swings. He didn’t throw more than 13 pitches in an innings.