Prokop, a 6-foot-4 defenseman from Edmonton, was a third-round draft pick by the Predators in 2020. He signed a three-year entry-level contract with the team and played for the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League last season.
Prokop explained to ESPN that he thought coming out would ease his mind and free him to play his best.
“I was lying in bed one night, had just deleted a dating app for the fourth or fifth time, and I was extremely frustrated because I couldn’t be my true authentic self,” he told ESPN of making his decision in April. “In that moment I said, ‘Enough is enough. I’m accepting who I am. I want to live the way I want to, and I want to accept myself as a gay man.’”
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman thanked Prokop for “sharing his truth and being so brave” in a statement.
“I share his hope that these announcements can become more common in the hockey community. LGBTQ players, coaches and staff can only perform at their absolute best if they live their lives as their full and true selves. We do not take the meaning and importance of this announcement lightly. We pledge to do everything possible to ensure that Luke’s experience is a welcoming and affirmative one and continue to work to ensure that any current of future NHL player contemplating following in his trailblazing footsteps knows our league is ready to provide full support.
The Predators tweeted their support with the hashtag “Hockey is for everyone,” saying, the “organization is proud of Luke for the courage he is displaying in coming out today and we will support him unequivocally in the days, weeks, and years to come as he continues to develop as a prospect.”
Prokop informed the team that was going public in June, Pride Month.
“[Assistant General Manager Brian Poile] in that moment showed me a lot of support and told me the Predators are behind me 1,000 percent and want what’s best for me and that they’re proud of me during this,” Prokop told ESPN. “I remember getting off that phone call and tears just started coming from my eyes, I was so excited. And in that moment, I thought, this is what it’s going to feel like for the rest of my life. For them to show that support that they did in that moment, it felt like I can rule the world.”
Brock McGillis, a former Ontario Hockey League and semipro goaltender who came out in 2016 after his playing days, tweeted his pride about Prokop. “He’s so courageous,” McGillis wrote. “Luke gets to lift the weights off his shoulders and be Luke. There’s no better feeling in the world. I can’t wait to watch him soar as he navigates this world as himself, a gay man.”
Last month, Carl Nassib, a Las Vegas Raiders defensive end, became the first active NFL player to come out. His decision was applauded by President Biden and his jersey became a top seller on an online retailer’s site.
