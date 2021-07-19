One issue for Manning reportedly was that he was loath to be put in a position where he might have to criticize his younger brother, but that was resolved in January 2020, when Eli Manning retired after 16 seasons with the New York Giants. While not quite the caliber of quarterback that his older brother was, Eli Manning led the Giants on two memorable Super Bowl runs; Peyton also ended up with two such triumphs, the first of which came with the Colts. In addition, Eli Manning has displayed some of the same, appealing on-camera qualities as Peyton.