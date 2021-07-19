Peyton Manning, 45, and Eli Manning, 40, will be seen on ESPN2 during their episodes of MNF, along with a to-be-determined host and guest appearances from celebrities and other athletes. The “Monday Night Football MegaCast,” which may also stream on ESPN Plus, will “originate from a remote location,” the network said, and will include “a mix of in-the-moment analysis, big picture NFL dialogue, knee-jerk reaction, historical perspective, and more.”
“Offering multiple ‘Monday Night Football’ viewing options for the next three seasons continues our innovation efforts and provides additional value for our fans,” ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. “Peyton and Eli will bring a different approach, delving into conversation about broader, big-picture topics while also honing in on the game, much like fans do when watching with their family and friends.”
In addition to establishing himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time in a career that began in 1998 with the Indianapolis Colts and ended in 2016 after a Super Bowl victory with the Denver Broncos, Peyton Manning proved notably adept in media appearances and as a commercial pitchman. Given his knack for comedic timing and understated wit, in addition to nearly unparalleled name recognition and knowledge of the game, he has been wooed by multiple NFL-partnered networks to serve as a lead analyst.
One issue for Manning reportedly was that he was loath to be put in a position where he might have to criticize his younger brother, but that was resolved in January 2020, when Eli Manning retired after 16 seasons with the New York Giants. While not quite the caliber of quarterback that his older brother was, Eli Manning led the Giants on two memorable Super Bowl runs; Peyton also ended up with two such triumphs, the first of which came with the Colts. In addition, Eli Manning has displayed some of the same, appealing on-camera qualities as Peyton.
In a statement Monday, Peyton Manning said his partnership with ESPN and its corporate parent, the Walt Disney Company, “reflects an ongoing, shared commitment to offering fans fun, innovative content.” In 2019, he teamed up with ESPN and NFL Films to create “Peyton’s Places,” which celebrated the NFL’s 100th anniversary by taking a lighthearted look at some of the more significant figures and moments in league history.
The show was successful enough to not only return for multiple seasons but to also spawn spinoffs. “Abby’s Places,” featuring former soccer star Abby Wambach, began streaming recently on ESPN Plus, and the network announced Monday that it is launching four more programs in the same vein: “Eli’s Places,” with Eli Manning and a focus on college football; “Papi’s Places,” with former Red Sox star David Ortiz and a focus on Major League Baseball; “Rowdy’s Places,” with former UFC star Ronda Rousey and a focus on combat sports; and “Vince’s Places,” with former NBA star Vince Carter and a focus on that league.
The “MegaCast” format, in which traditional game telecasts have been accompanied on related platforms by alternative commentary, has been used by ESPN during the College Football Playoff. The network also tried it last year, without the Mannings’ involvement, for an NFL Week 2 game between the New Orleans Saints and host Las Vegas Raiders, as well as for a playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and host Tennessee Titans. Following the latter MegaCast, which included separate broadcasts on ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Plus, ESPN Deportes and Freeform, ESPN trumpeted strong audience numbers.
“This new MegaCast option is designed to be a great complement to our traditional telecast,” Piaro said Monday. He added that the MNF announcing team of Levy, Griese, Riddick, Salters and Parry was “poised for a great season, building upon the strong foundation they formed in a very successful first year despite the challenges brought about due to the pandemic.”
ESPN said that even when the Mannings are not directly commenting on MNF action during their MegaCasts, the game will always be visible via a multi-box format. They will debut in Week 1 and continue for the next two weeks of MNF, then reappear for seven other games later in the season.