Unseld downplayed the importance of schematics and Xs and Os, saying that’s the easy part that will take care of itself. He has already talked with Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal and said both have a desire to be coached harder. Coaches can draw up smart schemes, but none of it matters unless everyone is on the same page with the understanding of the effort required. Sheppard said one of the most notable parts of the process was the way players who have worked with Unseld reached out unsolicited on his behalf.