Former Golden State Warriors coach and current ESPN analyst Mark Jackson gave Unseld the chance to make a name for himself in 2011 after he was denied the chance to move to the front of the Wizards’ bench. Malone was a member of Jackson’s staff and said he urged Jackson to hire Unseld. In three consecutive postseasons from 2006 to 2008, the Wizards faced LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, with whom Malone served as an assistant on Mike Brown’s staff. Cleveland won every matchup, but Malone remembers those first-round series being more competitive and challenging than the outcomes would suggest, which was a credit to the Wizards’ talent but also the preparedness of the staff.