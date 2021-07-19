“Wes did everything he could to make sure that he was prepared for all of this and make sure he didn’t just slide by on his name,” said Phil Chenier, the former Bullets great and Wizards broadcaster who has known Unseld Jr. since he was a little kid running around the family room at Capital Centre in the late 1970s.
The 25th coach in Wizards’ franchise history knows what a lot of people are thinking. While interviewing for the job with the organization he was practically born into, the 45-year-old Unseld expressed to Denver Nuggets Coach Michael Malone concern over how his possible hire would be perceived.
“Are people going to think I’m getting this job because of my father?” Malone said Unseld asked him. “I said, ‘What?’ ”
Malone reminded Unseld he is the son of Brendan Malone, a longtime NBA coach, and another coach on the Nuggets staff is David Adelman, the son of Rick Adelman, also a longtime NBA coach. The Nuggets aren’t unique: Rockets Coach Stephen Silas is the son of former NBA player and coach Paul Silas, Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra is the son of longtime NBA executive Jon Spoelstra, and Cleveland Cavaliers Coach J.B. Bickerstaff is the son of former NBA coach and executive Bernie Bickerstaff.
The difference in this situation is Unseld is joining the franchise that hangs his late father’s jersey in the rafters. Unseld Sr. was the centerpiece of the organization’s most sustained run of excellence and served another two decades as its coach and later general manager. The Hall of Famer, who in 1996 was named one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history, also hired his son as a scout shortly after the younger Unseld’s graduation from Johns Hopkins in 1997.
“We got a foot in the door because of who our fathers are. That’s legit. You can’t deny that,” Malone said. “But after that, the doors kept on opening because Wes Unseld Jr. kicked those doors open. He’s getting this job on his own merit. It’s cool that his dad is Wes Unseld, the greatest Bullet/Wizard or whatever. But look at Wes Jr. as Wes Jr.”
Unseld Jr. scoured remote areas of the country for talent, then watched games and devoured more hours of game film as an advance scout before Jordan hired him in 2005 as an assistant coach for the Gilbert Arenas-led Wizards. For the next six years, Unseld helped devise game plans and manage some of the league’s more complex personalities as the Wizards transitioned from perennial playoff team to rebuilding program. He maintained a spot on the bench under Jordan, Ed Tapscott and Flip Saunders.
Former Golden State Warriors coach and current ESPN analyst Mark Jackson gave Unseld the chance to make a name for himself in 2011 after he was denied the chance to move to the front of the Wizards’ bench. Malone was a member of Jackson’s staff and said he urged Jackson to hire Unseld. In three consecutive postseasons from 2006 to 2008, the Wizards faced LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, with whom Malone served as an assistant on Mike Brown’s staff. Cleveland won every matchup, but Malone remembers those first-round series being more competitive and challenging than the outcomes would suggest, which was a credit to the Wizards’ talent but also the preparedness of the staff.
Malone and Unseld spent a year together with Golden State, and Unseld left an impression as a diligent worker unconcerned with the ancillary parts of the job or drawing attention to himself.
“Extremely bright. Great communicator. No ego. Hard worker. Not a self promoter. And I respect those things,” Malone said. “Shaking hands, kissing babies, trying to get ahead, that’s one thing he’s not. Unfortunately, I feel that’s part of the reason it took so long for him to get a head job because he wasn’t doing those things. He was more worried about the task at hand. He’s going to be tough to replace.”
Those are characteristics Chenier believes Unseld drew from his father. “That’s just how Big Wes would be. Wes never tooted his own horn,” Chenier said. “His dad said [daughter] Kim was more like him. But in terms of being patient, engaging with other people, being able to get along with other people — I think he has those qualities that his dad had.”
Unseld Jr. left Golden State after one year to spend the next three on Jacque Vaughn’s staff in Orlando. Then, when Malone landed the Nuggets job, he hired Unseld and reunited him with a longtime friend, General Manager Tim Connelly, a fellow Maryland native who spent his first 14 years in the NBA with the Wizards, working closely with both Unselds.
In Denver, Unseld found his voice as a coach. Although Unseld was responsible for schemes that helped the Wizards become a top-10 offensive team under Jordan, Malone placed him in charge of the Nuggets’ defense. Despite the Nuggets possessing few great individual defenders, the team jumped in defensive rating from 29th to 10th in two seasons.
As associate head coach, the laid-back Unseld provided a balance for the more fiery and in-your-face Malone. The Nuggets have had the best combined record of any Western Conference team the past three seasons. Unseld was also able to connect with the Nuggets’ young stars, Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, the lowest drafted player to be named NBA MVP.
“Wes and Nikola have a tremendous relationship,” Malone said. “He was on him about his defense. But he does it in a way that he never feels like he’s personally being attacked. ‘You have to be better. I’m going to watch film with you. I’m going to hold you accountable.’ The guys who understand that and commit to that and accept that, they listen to it because they understand where Wes is coming from.”
Unseld finally got attention this summer, emerging as a finalist in Washington and Orlando, which settled on Jamahl Mosley. Connelly and Malone lobbied hard for Unseld, believing this opportunity was long overdue. They even encouraged Murray and Jokic to speak on his behalf. Jokic needed a little extra convincing.
“Why would I want to do that? I don’t want Wes to leave,” Malone said Jokic told him, jokingly.
Unseld returns to Washington at a critical time for the organization. The Wizards are coming off a playoff appearance but have had a losing record the past three years. Franchise cornerstone Bradley Beal can become a free agent after this season. Russell Westbrook, who turns 33 in November, is under contract two more years. And the team is trying to develop a handful of young players into serviceable role players or potential stars.
The Wizards are stuck in the middle, seeking to contend for their stars while building for the future. They also have failed to win at least 50 games or reach the conference finals since 1979, when the elder Unseld played for the Bullets. General Manager Tommy Sheppard has been with the organization 18 years, overlapping for eight with Unseld. He chose a first-time head coach to replace Scott Brooks after nearly a month. The hiring comes 13 months after Unseld’s father died of complications from pneumonia. The franchise honored Unseld last season with a patch featuring his No. 41 over the right jersey strap.
“For him to do that here is really, just for me personally, is sentimental,” Chenier said. “Big Wes wouldn’t show it, but I know he would be very proud of him. And letting them know that little Wes — I shouldn’t call him Little Wes — Wes Jr. did this on his own.”
