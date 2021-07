Sorry, Lucky Jrue doesn’t roll off the tongue, and besides, he was more than that. So much more. The defining moment of the Bucks’ 123-119 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 on Saturday illustrates why Milwaukee took such a mind-blowing risk in trading for Holiday in November. General Manager Jon Horst didn’t consider Holiday the right player for the right price. He wanted him no matter the cost, and the Bucks gave up so many assets that it was impossible to evaluate the deal without wincing at the price tag.