Mailloux, an 18-year-old Canadian defenseman with the amateur Ontario Hockey League’s London Knights, was 17 when the incident occurred last November. He was playing on loan for SK Lejon, a third-tier Swedish hockey team, when he was investigated and fined for taking a photo of a woman during a sexual encounter and distributing it to teammates without her consent.
Mailloux was not arrested, but he was charged with defamation and for offensive photography, and ordered to pay 14,300 Swedish krona ($1,650) in December.
The woman asked Mailloux to write “a sincere apology,” but received “a text that was no longer than three sentences,” according to the Athletic. The hockey website Daily Faceoff reported that Mailloux issued another apology last week.
“Personally, this is a huge mistake I’ve made. A stupid, childish mistake,” he said. “I was selfish. I want the victim and her family to know how sincerely sorry I am and how remorseful I am. I know now how it can affect their family. I regret doing it, but there is nothing I can do about that now. I hope they can forgive me one day.”
The Daily Faceoff report said last week that multiple teams had placed Mailloux, who was considered a potential first-round selection, on their “Do Not Draft” list because of the incident, “which was not a secret in the hockey world.” Mailloux told the site that all 26 NHL teams that interviewed him in the lead up to the draft asked about the incident.
At least 11 teams dropped Mailloux’s name from their draft boards, according to the Athletic. In a social media post on Tuesday, he requested that none of the league’s 32 teams pick him in this year’s draft.
In the past, professional football, baseball and hockey teams have drafted players despite a variety of concerns. Some players have renounced particular teams, as Bo Jackson did with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1986, or Eli Manning with the Chargers in 2004. But few, if any, in NHL history have publicly pulled themselves from draft consideration.
Mailloux, who remains draft eligible, is expected to rejoin the London Knights next season if he is not drafted this weekend, according to the Daily Faceoff.
“The London Knights became aware of a situation involving Logan Mailloux that occurred when he was loaned from the team and playing in Sweden during the pandemic," the team said in a statement last week. "It is our understanding that the situation has been resolved in Sweden and the player has apologized. Team staff are working with Logan, ensuring that he is accessing the supports that are in place to help him better understand his actions, the ramifications of his actions and ensuring that this does not happen again.”
