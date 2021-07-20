“The London Knights became aware of a situation involving Logan Mailloux that occurred when he was loaned from the team and playing in Sweden during the pandemic," the team said in a statement last week. "It is our understanding that the situation has been resolved in Sweden and the player has apologized. Team staff are working with Logan, ensuring that he is accessing the supports that are in place to help him better understand his actions, the ramifications of his actions and ensuring that this does not happen again.”