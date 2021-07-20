It had been six weeks since Rosenberg’s older brother, Marc, an entertainer and legend in the local vending community, died at 56 after being diagnosed with Stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Caring for Marc kept Bruce from returning to his ballpark job once the fans — and beer men — finally returned. And now that he was back, the loss still weighed heavily on Bruce’s mind.
“It’s been a roller-coaster ride the last few months for me,” he said in a recent phone interview. “I wasn’t 100 percent ready, but I decided I needed to get back to my routine and my world and my life.”
Better known to most as the “Lemonade Shaking Guy,” Marc Rosenberg liked to tell people that he and Bruce were twins born three minutes apart — rather than three-plus years — because it made him feel younger, but the truth was the big brother role suited him well.
Bruce, 53, followed in his only sibling’s footsteps throughout their childhoods, playing Little League, joining the wrestling team at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and attending the University of Maryland. It was Marc who suggested Bruce give vending a try to make some money after he got laid off from his job as a tour operator during the summer of 2008.
By then, Marc was already a celebrity in the stands at Oriole Park at Camden Yards and the Ravens’ M&T Bank Stadium, where he delighted fans with his crazed calls of lem-lem-lem-LEMONADE and a zestful dance routine that accompanied every 20-ounce cup he sold. Marc, who also worked games in D.C., parlayed his fame into a second career shaking things up at charity and corporate events, and as a motivational speaker and auctioneer.
“He just wanted everyone to have fun,” Bruce said. “Sales is one thing, but he made everyone smile wherever he was, and he created relationships from that. He treated everyone as a friend.”
Bruce’s introduction to the vending business was the opposite of fun: an August preseason football game at FedEx Field that left his body so sore he swore he would never strap a bin of beverages over his shoulder again. Thirteen years later, he works roughly 300 sporting events and concerts per year between D.C. and Baltimore. His brother showed him the ins and outs of the business, and they looked out for each other when they worked the same games.
Their teamwork was almost put on display for a national television audience. When CBS held an open casting call in New York in 2009 for contestants for its reality competition series “The Amazing Race,” the Rosenberg brothers showed up with an audition tape and an application. Bruce had wanted to appear on a game show since watching “The Price is Right” while home sick from school one day as a kid.
Thanks, no doubt, to Marc’s unrivaled enthusiasm, they made an impression on the producers and were picked to join the cast. A few weeks before they were set to leave for filming, a background check turned up an investment Marc had made in an adult entertainment establishment, and the brothers’ invitation was rescinded.
“It actually ended up being a blessing,” Bruce said. “Our 90-year-old father’s health was declining at that point, and he passed away on June 7, 2010. That was the time we were supposed to be on the show, but we were able to be there by his side as he passed. There’s a reason for everything.”
With a vending schedule that barely allowed enough free time for his favorite hobby of salsa dancing, Bruce checking “game show contestant” off his bucket list was delayed indefinitely. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit, and with no fans in the stands, he found himself out of work.
Last fall, Bruce drove to Ocean City and recorded a video showcasing his mini-golf skills to apply for “Holey Moley,” ABC’s reality competition show that combines putt-putt with an obstacle course. No one was more excited than Marc when Bruce was selected to appear on the show’s third season. Having sold his golf clubs a few years earlier, Bruce borrowed Marc’s putter, which he used to practice on the carpet of his two-room condo in Rockville throughout the winter.
In March, when he would normally be working spring training games for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Ariz., Bruce drove across the country to the “Holey Moley” set just north of Los Angeles. Because of coronavirus restrictions, the show’s producers had asked contestants to have friends and family members record 15-second encouragement videos that might air during the show. The videos ultimately weren’t used, but Marc’s submission stood out as the most energetic.
Filming for the episode took place over five days. Bruce nearly aced the wedding-themed first hole, but after attempting a running jump from a moving walkway on the obstacle portion of the competition, he crashed against a spinning ring and into a pool of water. The wipeout prompted comedian and co-host Rob Riggle to remark that Bruce had “no apparent fear of death,” which would become the title of the episode.
Despite a penalty stroke for falling into the water, Bruce sank his ensuing putt to advance to the second round. On the next hole, he had to run the length of a giant corn cob, hoping to avoid air bag “kernels” that could pop at any moment. His opponent made it through unscathed. Bruce got popped, resulting in another penalty stroke, and this time he wouldn’t recover.
Rather than diving back into the grind of another baseball season spent vending, Bruce became the primary caretaker for his brother, who was suffering from a mysterious illness. It started as pain in his lower back, which Marc initially thought was a muscle strain. When the pain intensified and moved to his abdomen, some of his friends suspected he might have kidney stones. After unexplained weight loss, he finally agreed to see a doctor. On May 14, less than two weeks after his cancer diagnosis, Marc died at an alternative medicine facility in Mexico.
It all left an impression on Bruce, who believes learning from his brother’s experience — of skipping regular checkups and not listening to his body — might one day save his own life and should be considered a message to others.
Bruce couldn’t discuss the details of his “Holey Moley” appearance before his episode aired June 24, but he showed his brother a few promotional clips before his death.
“He laughed,” Bruce said. “He’s been on TV thousands of times, so he teased me, ‘Get ready for your 15 seconds of fame.’ … I’m glad he knew about it, and I’m glad he was part of it with the video, but I wish he could’ve seen it.”
Bruce organized a memorial service for Marc at the Chrysalis, an amphitheater in Columbia, Md. Marc’s friends and former colleagues, including a few regulars from his section at M&T Bank Stadium, attended. Stadium snacks and beverages were served, and guests were encouraged to wear team gear.
The Orioles donated four seats to 10 games in Marc’s name to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. They also gave Bruce 50 tickets in one of Marc’s former sections down the third base line at Camden Yards to distribute to vendors and support staff for Friday’s game against the Nationals, when the team plans to recognize Marc’s life. On a rare day off for Bruce, the celebration will be a testament to the impression his brother left on his co-workers and customers.
“He always looked out for my well-being and always wanted to make sure I was in the right place in my life,” Bruce said. “He definitely showed me the way.”
