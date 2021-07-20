Rather than diving back into the grind of another baseball season spent vending, Bruce became the primary caretaker for his brother, who was suffering from a mysterious illness. It started as pain in his lower back, which Marc initially thought was a muscle strain. When the pain intensified and moved to his abdomen, some of his friends suspected he might have kidney stones. After unexplained weight loss, he finally agreed to see a doctor. On May 14, less than two weeks after his cancer diagnosis, Marc died at an alternative medicine facility in Mexico.