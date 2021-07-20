The victory, the Nationals’ third straight, included a sixth-inning hiccup that cost starter Paolo Espino his third career win. Espino threw five scoreless innings and left with a 2-0 lead before Austin Voth entered for the sixth. Voth allowed the first two men to reach before yielding a 432-foot home run to Adam Duvall. In a blink, a comeback was in order.
The offense answered. Yadiel Hernández, Trea Turner and Juan Soto delivered two-out RBI singles in the bottom of the sixth for a 5-3 lead.
In the eighth, Josh Bell came off the bench and added some insurance with his 100th career home run to account for the final margin.
After Voth departed, the bullpen finished with three hitless innings, one each from Kyle Finnegan, Daniel Hudson and Brad Hand, who recorded his 20th save as the Nationals improved to 45-49 and trimmed their NL East deficit behind the first-place Mets to five games.
“We battled back and we stayed positive,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “I’m proud of them. They’re going to keep playing. They play hard every night. And tomorrow, we’ll just go 1-0 tomorrow.”
Martinez said before the game that Espino, who has worked both as a starter and reliever, would not be on a pitch limit. Martinez said he simply wanted to see the 34-year-old righty attack the strike zone and see how far it would take him. The answer was five strong innings, matching a season high. Espino threw 49 of his 73 pitches for strikes while yielding just four hits and striking out three.
Espino flirted with trouble in the first when he gave up a pair of singles. But he worked out of it, getting Duvall to pop out to shortstop and Jesus Aguilar to ground out to second base.
Over the next four innings, he scattered two hits and finished his outing by retiring the last eight batters he faced. Espino said he and catcher Tres Barrera came in with a game plan and it allowed him to trust his pitches and throw them effectively to get ahead in the count.
“I felt like all the pitches were working real well,” Espino said. “Today was one of those days where, everything you throw, you feel comfortable. You feel good.”
Espino’s versatility has been crucial for the Nationals. With Stephen Strasburg, Erick Fedde and Joe Ross all out with injuries, Espino has covered 51 innings and given up just nine runs over his five starts, including three where he didn’t give up a run at all.
The move to Voth in the sixth made sense — Espino was just two pitches shy of his season high after the fifth. Martinez also noticed Espino was getting tired because his mechanics weren’t as crisp and he left the ball up toward the end of his outing.
But the decision backfired. Voth walked Isan Díaz to start the inning, then gave up a single to Starling Marte before Duvall unloaded on a blast to left.
The Nationals didn’t stay down for long. Tres Barrera continued his strong run with a one-out double and then scored when Hernández blooped a single to left.
One batter later, Alcides Escobar got hit on the wrist and fell to the ground in pain. He had to be attended to by medical personnel before walking off. Davey Martinez said he had a golf-ball sized bump on his wrist, but the X-rays came back negative and he’s day-to-day with a wrist contusion.
“We dodged a bullet on that one because it got him pretty good,” Martinez said. “I was really worried.”
Gerardo Parra replaced Escobar and both he and Hernández ended up scoring on hits from Turner and Soto.
“When you’re not hitting the homer like we have, and we weren’t in the beginning of the year, stringing multiple hits together is pretty tough,” Turner said. “If you can mix in a walk in there, maybe getting on on an error, or whatever that may be, that helps score runs.”
Given another lead, this time the bullpen — which entered with a 4.46 ERA that ranked just 19th in the league — locked down a victory that brought the first-place Mets a bit closer.