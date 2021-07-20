The Knights crafted a competitive roster right out of the gate — a true rarity in the NHL’s history of expansion — by using the expansion draft to pair young players with upside with dependable goaltending. Seattle has a chance to follow that same path, even if the general managers around the league have learned a lesson or two from the Vegas draft as far as better protecting their assets given the expansion draft’s format.
Seattle will select one player from each team, excluding the Golden Knights, for a maximum total of 30 and a required minimum of 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goalies. There’s a corollary there that requires Seattle to choose a minimum of 20 players under contract (as opposed to pending free agents) for the 2021-22 regular season and meet a salary cap floor of $48.9 million without going over the high end of the cap at $81.5 million. Seattle also cannot buy out players chosen in the expansion draft earlier than the summer of 2022.
In assembling the Kraken’s roster, we will lean into metrics that not only put a player’s past performance in context but also those that help forecast their future potential. These will include traditional metrics (goals, assists and time on ice) in addition to newer metrics which help parse a player’s contribution at even strength and on special teams. Ideally, this will create a flexible roster that can compete on Day 1 of the 2021-22 regular season.
Seattle Kraken 2021-22 mock draft roster
2021-22 contracts: 22
$78.5 million cap hit
Forwards (17)
Mason Appleton (Winnipeg Jets)
Zach Aston-Reese (Pittsburgh Penguins)
Josh Bailey (New York Islanders)
Tyler Benson (Edmonton Oilers)
Colin Blackwell (New York Rangers)
Max Domi (Columbus Blue Jackets)
Ryan Donato (San Jose Sharks)
Joonas Donskoi (Colorado Avalanche)
Jonathan Drouin (Montreal Canadiens)
Christian Fischer (Arizona Coyotes)
Yanni Gourde (Tampa Bay Lightning)
Andreas Johnsson (New Jersey Devils)
Alexander Kerfoot (Toronto Maple Leafs)
Zack MacEwen (Vancouver Canucks)
Yakov Trenin (Nashville Predators)
Jakub Voracek (Philadelphia Flyers)
Austin Wagner (Los Angeles Kings)
Defensemen (10)
Jake Bean (Carolina Hurricanes)
Calvin de Haan (Chicago Blackhawks)
Christian Djoos (Detroit Red Wings)
Vince Dunn (St. Louis Blues)
Nick Jensen (Washington Capitals)
Oliver Kylington (Calgary Flames)
Jérémy Lauzon (Boston Bruins)
Colin Miller (Buffalo Sabres)
Kevin Shattenkirk (Anaheim Ducks)
Carson Soucy (Minnesota Wild)
Goalies (3)
Ben Bishop (Dallas Stars)
Chris Driedger (Florida Panthers)
Anton Forsberg (Ottawa Senators)
Anaheim Ducks
Right defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, 32 years old
Contract: $3.9 million through 2023
Shattenkirk, a Stanley Cup winner with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020, skated over 21 minutes a night for the Ducks last season including over two minutes per contest on the power play. His six scoring chances per 60 minutes of ice time on the power play in 2020-21 was the 14th highest among 49 defenseman logging at least 100 minutes with the man advantage.
Seattle could also look at Haydn Fleury, a 25-year-old blue-liner with top-four potential. But the lure of a right-handed shot that can also quarterback a power play tips the scales in Shattenkirk’s favor.
Arizona Coyotes
Right wing Christian Fischer, 24 years old
Contract: $1.0 million through 2022
The trade of goaltender Adin Hill to the San Jose Sharks left little for Seattle to consider in the expansion draft but Fischer gives the Kraken some size in the bottom six (he’s listed at 6-foot-2, 214 pounds) who can help kill penalties. Fischer was on the ice for 34.6 scoring chances against per 60 minutes during the penalty kill, the lowest rate against among all 68 forwards playing at least 90 minutes of ice time.
Boston Bruins
Defenseman Jérémy Lauzon, 24 years old
Contract: $850,000 through 2022
Boston left exposed several young players with upside, defensemen Lauzon, Connor Clifton and Jakub Zboril, and forward Nick Ritchie. Lauzon, a second-round pick in 2015, makes the most sense. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound left-handed blue-liner can produce offensively as well as either Clifton and Zboril but led both of them in ice time on the penalty kill last season, skating over three minutes per game with that special teams unit. Lauzon also allowed 13 high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes on the penalty kill, the fourth-best rate among 74 defenseman skating at least 100 minutes with the penalty killing unit in 2020-21.
Buffalo Sabres
Right defenseman Colin Miller, 28 years old
Contract: $3.9 million through 2022
Yes, Jeff Skinner is available, but the Kraken can get goal-scoring elsewhere in this draft. Miller didn’t get a lot of time skating on the power play but when he did he made the most of it, scoring once and assisting on three other tallies with the man advantage, giving him a point on 80 percent of the power-play goals scored with him on the ice. Only eight other defenseman were involved in a higher percentage of power-play goals scored for their team.
Calgary Flames
Left defenseman Oliver Kylington, 24 years old
Contract: RFA
Veteran defenseman Mark Giordano is the popular pick here, and may end up as Seattle’s choice for his poise and experience. But at 37, how long will that impact last? Instead, Seattle should go younger. The odd man out in Calgary, Kylington was only in the lineup for eight games last season after participating in 86 games during his first two seasons with the club. When he was on the ice in 2020-21, the Flames saw over 60 percent of even-strength scoring chances (50 to 33) go in their favor in addition to 51 percent of even-strength shot attempts.
Carolina Hurricanes
Left defenseman Jake Bean, 23 years old
Contract: RFA
This strong skater created nearly three scoring chances per 60 minutes of ice time at even strength last season, the fourth-highest rate among the team’s defensemen, in addition to a goal and three first assists in 39 minutes on the power play. Those two items on his resume show he has a lot of upside with increased playing time.
Chicago Blackhawks
Defenseman Calvin de Haan, 30 years old
Contract: $4.6 million through 2022
de Haan isn’t the fastest skater on the ice but four of Chicago’s five best defensive pairings last season in terms of tilting the ice included de Haan. For example, de Haan and Nikita Zadorov were on the ice for 39 shots for and 29 shots against at even strength, putting 57 percent of all shots taken in Chicago’s favor. The Blackhawks saw 53 percent of shots in their favor with de Haan and Duncan Keith on the ice and 52 percent with de Hann and Connor Murphy. Rookie Wyatt Kalynuk and de Haan were on the ice for 49 percent of shots on net in Chicago’s favor.
Colorado Avalanche
Right wing Joonas Donskoi, 29 years old
Contract: $3.9 million through 2023
Gabriel Landeskog is available, but as an unrestricted free agent, there’s no guarantee that choosing him will ultimately add him to the roster. Donskoi set a new career high with 17 goals during the 2020-21 season, the fifth-most on the team, while also producing 14 assists in 51 games. His 83 individual scoring chances at even strength were the fifth-most on the team and half of those (41) originated in the slot or the crease. Donskoi also chipped in eight points and 36 scoring chances on the power play.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Center Max Domi, 26 years old
Contract: $5.3 million through 2022
The 26-year-old has some acquisition risks. He struggled in his first season with Columbus, scoring just nine goals in 54 games, and is expected to miss the beginning of the 2021-22 season after surgery was required to repair a labral tear in his right shoulder. Still, he would provide some flexibility on the roster.
Either he returns to form and is a similar player to his 2018-19 and 20219-20 season, in which he averaged 62 points per 82 games, or he becomes a bargaining chip Seattle can use to acquire more assets from a contender later in the season.
Dallas Stars
Goaltender Ben Bishop, 34 years old
Contract: $4.9 million through 2023
How much do you believe in the miracle of modern medicine? Bishop missed last season while recovering from offseason knee surgery but he has posted a career .921 save percentage and been voted the Vezina Trophy runner up twice, most recently at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season. That year he finished with a league-high .934 save percentage which included stopping 301 of 340 high-danger shots faced at all strengths. If he’s healthy and returns to form, he’s the best goalie available for most reasonable cap hit.
Detroit Red Wings
Left defenseman Christian Djoos, 26 years old
Contract: RFA
Djoos won’t wow you with his defensive ability but he can provide offense from the blue line when necessary. His three primary assists at even strength were the second-most by a Detroit defenseman last season, just one fewer than team leader Jon Merrill, and in line with the production he offered in Washington. In 2017-18 he had more primary assists (9) than secondary assists (2) and did it again in 2018-19 (5 vs 4). In other words, he is not padding his stats with secondary assists that are sometimes awarded irregularly.
Edmonton Oilers
Left wing Tyler Benson, 23 years old
Contract: RFA
Benson has good vision and playmaking ability as evidenced by his AHL resume, which includes 141 points (34 goals, 107 assists) in 156 games. His skating and quickness need to improve before having a similar impact at the NHL level but the youngster has plenty of time to grow into that role.
Florida Panthers
Goaltender Chris Driedger, 27 years old
Contract: RFA
Driedger stopped 97 of 116 high-danger chances at even strength for Florida last season, giving him a team-high .836 save percentage against those shots, plus 11 of 15 high-danger chances on the penalty kill. That performance was ultimately worth nearly 12 goals saved above average. Only eight other netminders facing at least 800 shot attempts were better.
Los Angeles Kings
Right wing Austin Wagner, 23 years old
Contract: $1.1 million through 2023
Wagner was snake-bitten in 2020-21. The team shot just five percent during even strength with him on the ice (league average is 7.3 percent) and the netminders produced a save rate of just .890, leading to an on-ice goal differential of minus-13. After taking into account shot volume and shot quality that differential should have been minus-3. Individually, Wagner shot just six percent last season. If he can get some positive progression to the mean he could flash some of that goal-scoring talent we saw in his rookie season (12 goals in 62 games in 2018-19) for Seattle.
Seattle could also opt for goaltender Jonathan Quick here, but after three seasons with a combined .896 save percentage, the 35-year-old is likely well past his prime.
Minnesota Wild
Left defenseman Carson Soucy, 26 years old
Contract: $2.8 million through 2023
Soucy was reportedly a “hot commodity” in 2020 before signing his two-year, $2.75-million deal with the Wild last offseason. In 2020-21 he skated over 15 minutes a night with one of those minutes occurring with Minnesota’s penalty killers. Soucy also showed some offensive flair with four scoring chances created on the rush, the most among the team’s blue liners and tied for the fourth-most among Minnesota’s skaters.
Montreal Canadiens
Left wing Jonathan Drouin, 26 years old
Contract: $5 million through 2023
Carey Price was surprisingly made available but it is tough to sign off on a soon-to-be 34-year-old netminder that costs $10.5 million against the cap until 2026. Simply, that’s too large a percentage of the cap tied up with goaltending.
Drouin isn’t a risk-free pick either. He hasn’t played since April 21 and took an indefinite leave of absence from the Canadiens for personal reasons, causing him to miss the playoffs. However, if a change of scenery is all he needs, Seattle will get a forward who has scored 232 points (69 goals and 163 assists) in 393 regular season games in the NHL.
Nashville Predators
Left wing Yakov Trenin, 24 years old
Contract: $725,000 through 2022
David Poile admitted to ESPN radio the Kraken had Viktor Arvidsson in their sights but the Predators general manager opted to trade him to the Kings instead. Centers Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene are available, but they carry hefty $8 million contracts that last until 2025 and 2026, respectively, setting the stage for Seattle to select Trenin.
It’d be a bold choice to pick a player that’s scored five goals with six assists in 45 games but Trenin’s physicality (team-high 94 hits among forwards) and disciplined play (11 minor penalties) is a valuable combination.
New Jersey Devils
Left wing Andreas Johnsson, 26 years old
Contract: $3.4 million through 2023
Seattle’s analytics team will see value in Johnsson despite his underwhelming performance for New Jersey in 2020-21. The Swedish native saw a career low eight percent of shots go in the net last year, which is a huge drop from the preceding three seasons in the NHL (13 percent). He also managed a point on just a third of goals scored by his team with him on the ice at all strengths compared to a point on over 58 percent of goals scored during his time with Toronto. Plus, Johnsson tallied 43 points in 2018-19 (20 goals, 23 assists) and produced at a 40-point pace in 2019-20, giving Seattle hope for a bounce back year in 2021-22.
New York Islanders
Right wing Josh Bailey, 31 years old
Contract: $5 million through 2024
New York’s alternate captain had a down year in scoring (eight goals in 54 games) despite seeing an uptick in shots per game. His rate of even-strength points per 60 minutes was at a top-six level (1.8 or higher) for the sixth time in eight seasons. Plus, when he was on the ice, the Islanders outscored opponents 36 to 23 at even strength, giving him the 15th highest ratio of goals for compared to total goals scored among 101 forwards playing at least 700 minutes last season.
New York Rangers
Center Colin Blackwell, 28 years old
Contract: $725,000 through 2022
A potential diamond in the rough, Blackwell scored 12 goals with 10 assists in 47 games for the Blueshirts last season, playing up and down the lineup for former head coach David Quinn, including a stint at right wing with Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome.
Ottawa Senators
Goaltender Anton Forsberg, 28 years old
Contract: $900,000 through 2022
Goaltending is unpredictable, so it makes sense to not overspend at the position and instead take calculated risks on players with upside. Forsberg has only been a starter once in his career (2017-18 for Chicago) but led all Ottawa goaltenders in high-danger save percentage during even strength (.871) and on the penalty kill (saved 15 of 16).
Philadelphia Flyers
Right wing Jakub Voracek, 31 years old
Contract: $8.3 million through 2024
He isn’t cheap, but the former first-round pick (No. 7 overall in 2007) is one of the most consistent top-six forwards available in the expansion draft. Voracek has scored 40 or more points in each of the past five seasons, making him an ideal fit for the Kraken’s newly constructed offense.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Left wing Zach Aston-Reese, 26 years old
Contract: RFA
Aston-Reese is an excellent forechecker who has a tangible impact on the defense. For example, with him on the ice the Penguins allowed 22 scoring chances per 60 minutes at even strength, placing him 28th among 277 qualified forwards in terms of chance suppression. His defensive play was also worth 0.4 wins above replacement, the sixth-best mark of 2020-21 according to Patrick Bacon’s data analysis.
San Jose Sharks
Left wing Ryan Donato, 25 years old
Contract: RFA
Donato is a versatile middle six forward coming off consecutive 20-point seasons (in just 112 games). His 47 shot attempts from the slot and the crease at even strength were the third-most on the Sharks last season and accounted for than half of his scoring chances during 5-on-5 play. Those high-danger shot attempts also created 17 rebounds, tying him for the fifth-most second-chance opportunities in the NHL last season.
St. Louis Blues
Defenseman Vince Dunn, 24 years old
Contract: RFA
Vladimir Tarensenko asked for a trade from St. Louis and was subsequently left off the club’s protection list after little interest was generated for a forward who has had three shoulder operations. Jaden Schwartz, another option, had a lackluster 2020-21 campaign directly tied to a lack of shot volume. Instead, Seattle should take a long look at Dunn.
This young defenseman played with the third-pair for most of the 2020-21 season but struggled to stay healthy. Still, he managed to produce 20 points in 43 games in addition to creating 37 scoring chances at even strength, the third-most among the team’s blue liners.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Center Yanni Gourde, 29 years old
Contract: $5.2 million through 2025
Gourde rebounded from an underwhelming 2019-20 season to produce 17 goals and 19 assists over 56 games in 2020-21 en route to earning his second consecutive Stanley Cup championship with the Lightning. He, along with Barclay Goodrow and Blake Coleman became a reincarnation of Detroit’s “grind line” for their ability to set the tone at the start of every game through forechecking and versatile play.
For example, with Gourde on the ice last season, Tampa Bay outscored opponents 33 to 28 at even strength with 23 of those goals scored in the slot or crease.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Center Alexander Kerfoot, 26 years old
Contract: $3.5 million through 2023
Kerfoot’s scoring took a hit in his two years with Toronto, 17 goals in 121 games compared to 34 goals in 157 games with Colorado, but he is a solid playmaker that can line up with almost any forward combination, as evidenced by his 18 points earned at even strength, which were accumulated on nearly 80 percent of goals scored with him on the ice.
Plus, Kerfoot is signed for $3.5 million for the next two seasons yet his total cash outlay is only $2.7 million per season, a very enticing financial proposition for Seattle.
Vancouver Canucks
Center Zack MacEwen, 25 years old
Contract: $825,000 through 2022
MacEwen is a bottom-six forward that gets the job done defensively, allowing the lowest expected goals against per 60 minutes (2.2) on the Canucks last season. That means after adjusting for shot volume and shot quality at even strength, opponents found it toughest to score against Vancouver when MacEwen was on the ice.
Washington Capitals
Right defensemen Nick Jensen, 30 years old
Contract: $2.5 million through 2023
Justin Schultz, a right shot who was trusted with power play time, is tempting but his injury history is a red flag. He was sidelined for 10 games this season and it certainly contributed to his inconsistency. As long as you don’t count on Jensen to score as much as Schultz, you won’t be disappointed. He had two goals in 121 games over two seasons for Washington. No matter, he showed he can help tilt the ice in his team’s favor and that’s what counts. In 2020-21, Washington outscored opponents 51 to 40 at even strength with Jensen on the ice and also enjoyed a 150 to 135 edge in high-danger scoring chances. That’s also despite starting two-thirds of the time in either the neutral zone or defensive zone for faceoffs.
Winnipeg Jets
Right wing Mason Appleton, 25 years old
Contract: $900,000 through 2022
Appleton set new career highs in goals, assists and points (12 goals and 13 assists in 56 games) in 2020-21 despite not tallying a single point on the power play. According data from Top Down Hockey, Appleton was worth 1.2 wins above replacement for the Jets last year, double his impact from 2019-20 (0.6 WAR), illustrating he is a young player who could improve further during his time with Seattle.