Justin Schultz, a right shot who was trusted with power play time, is tempting but his injury history is a red flag. He was sidelined for 10 games this season and it certainly contributed to his inconsistency. As long as you don’t count on Jensen to score as much as Schultz, you won’t be disappointed. He had two goals in 121 games over two seasons for Washington. No matter, he showed he can help tilt the ice in his team’s favor and that’s what counts. In 2020-21, Washington outscored opponents 51 to 40 at even strength with Jensen on the ice and also enjoyed a 150 to 135 edge in high-danger scoring chances. That’s also despite starting two-thirds of the time in either the neutral zone or defensive zone for faceoffs.