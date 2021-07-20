“Don’t look over your shoulder and think, ‘Why is this guy getting this and I’m not getting this?’ Take responsibility, because that guy created value and you didn’t take advantage of the opportunity to do it,” Saban said. “But make sure you put everything in perspective. There’s still a lot of opportunity for you to create value for yourself in the NFL by being the best player you can be. Don’t take some $20,000 deal over here that would compromise your ability to be a first- or a second-round draft pick, where you can make millions relative to this small amount.”