In St. Louis, the Blues exposed winger Vladimir Tarasenko. The 29-year-old still has two seasons left on his eight-year, $60 million deal. He reportedly asked for a trade earlier in the offseason. Tarasenko has spent all of his nine-year career with the Blues. However, he played in only 34 games combined in the past two seasons because of injury. Tarasenko’s salary cap hit is high, but he could be an immediate asset if both parties feel this is the right landing spot for the Russian.