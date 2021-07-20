The last visit by an NFL champion occurred four years ago, after Brady’s New England Patriots beat the Rams in Super Bowl LIII, but Brady skipped that trip. The 2018 champion Philadelphia Eagles were uninvited by Trump, who had feuded with players who took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality, after several players indicated they planned to skip the trip.
The 2019 Patriots team cited scheduling conflicts in saying it could not work out a date for a visit during the offseason, and the 2020 champion Kansas City Chiefs were unable to visit because of the pandemic.
Given spiking coronavirus numbers across the country and the opening of training camp this week, it is unclear how large a contingent of Bucs players would attend. But Brady, as of Monday, reportedly decided that his seventh Super Bowl victory — and first with Tampa Bay — was worthy after spending the last couple of weeks working out with some of his former wide receivers in Montana and playing golf in “The Match.”
No matter what happens during the ceremony, it is bound to be more sedate than the Buccaneers’ celebratory boat parade, an alcohol-sodden fest in which a tequila-ed up Brady threw the Lombardi Trophy to tight end Cameron Brate, standing on another boat a few yards away, as even his 8-year-old daughter Vivi cried, “Dad, no!”
Brady went to the White House with the Patriots after their first three Super Bowl victories, starting in 2002, but has not attended since 2005. During Trump’s presidency, Brady skipped a 2017 trip despite Trump’s friendship with Patriots Coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft. Brady had called him a friend and golfing partner, too, but when a “Make America Great Again” hat was spotted in his locker in 2015, he repeatedly attempted to deflect attention from politics.
Other Patriots players stated their reasons for not going to Trump’s White House. “I don’t feel accepted in the White House,” Devin McCourty said at the time. "... With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices, I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won’t.”
In the six months since President Biden was elected and with pandemic restrictions easing, the White House has hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers, winners of the 2020 World Series, and invited the Los Angeles Lakers, who won the NBA championship last summer. The Lakers, eliminated from the NBA playoffs in early June, have not done so and a new NBA champion will be crowned soon.
