“Progress is what I preach the most,” McKenzie said. “ … The more I can do, you know, I may spark an individual or a kid to speak up. I may give a kid who has no confidence the confidence to stand up to that bully. It may give somebody that little bit of inspiration to do something that they wouldn’t do normally. So I try to live by those words and try to live by that, whether I’m walking down the street or whether I’m on the pod or whether I’m on the pitch.”