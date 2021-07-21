The episode began on Tuesday with Sanders interrupting a reporter from the Clarion Ledger, a newspaper based in Jackson, Miss., after the reporter used his first name while asking a question.
“You don’t call Nick Saban, ‘Nick.’ Don’t call me Deion,” Sanders said. When the reporter responded that he has indeed called Saban ‘Nick,’ Sanders said he was lying.
“If you call Nick ‘Nick,’ you know you’ll get cursed out on the spot, so don’t do that to me,” Sanders later added. “Treat me like Nick.”
The reporter then appeared to make a point of addressing him again as “Deion,” which resulted in Sanders getting up from his seat and walking off.
Sanders subsequently shared a video of the episode on social media that was edited to include footage at the end of him dancing. In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, “Stop allowing folks you don’t have a relationship with to convince you otherwise about someone you do have a relationship with. I’ve been with you since 85 and I ain’t gon stop now that I’m COACH PRIME. And I had a GREAT TIME AT THE HBCU PRESS CONFERENCE & I NEVER LEFT.”
The incident went viral, and a number of other reporters chimed in on the situation by declaring that they also were in the habit of calling coaches, as well as other interview subjects, by their first names. Some other media members, though, defended Sanders, and said that they would address a coach by “Coach,” or at least honor a stated desire to be addressed that way.
Rick Karle, a news anchor in Birmingham, Ala., with a background in sports journalism caused a similar debate last year when he shared a lengthy post on Facebook arguing that it was inappropriate to address Saban by his first name.
A number of journalists replied to Karle by taking issue with his stance. Other replies noted that the anchor appeared to hold the Alabama coach in particularly high personal esteem, given that Karle’s Twitter bio read in part, “Went fishing once with Nick Saban,” and that Karle had not used the term “Coach” in that instance.
During an SEC media days session Wednesday, Saban was called “Nick” eight times without cursing anyone out, per one reporter’s count. At one point, he was asked how he would prefer to be addressed.
“Look, I respond to just about anything, and I’ve been called just about everything,” the seven-time national championship-wining coach, including six times with Alabama, said with a chuckle. “It’s not something that’s really important to me, but I think everybody should have the opportunity to sort of create or make the way their expectation is of how they get addressed.
“But it’s not something that’s really that significant to me.”
“When I interview people, I call them by their first name,” Nick Suss, the Clarion Ledger reporter, said to his newspaper. “Whether it’s someone I’ve been working with for years or someone I’m talking to for the first time. This is true of the coaches and players on the Ole Miss beat, the coaches and players at Mississippi State and Southern Miss when I help out covering their teams and, as recently as January, even Sanders, too.”
Sanders, 53, returned to Twitter Wednesday and posted this message: “Respect is something that u must demand & stand for. Give respect & honor those that should be respected & if u don’t respect them don’t allow your feelings to escalate the situation into something else unhealthy.”
Hired by Jackson State last fall, Sanders was forced by the coronavirus pandemic to wait until spring to roam the sidelines. Playing from February into April, the Tigers went 4-3 in Sanders’s first season, including a forfeit win over Alcorn State, which opted out of the season.
Among the recruits Sanders brought in for this season was his own son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Asked what it was like to have his son on his team, Deion Sanders replied, “Well, it’s so funny — we just walked out a minute ago, and he said ‘Coach Prime.’ And one of the other persons said, ‘Man, he calls you Coach?’
“I said, ‘Yeah, this is football. Now, when we’re out of this, I’m dad.’ But long as it’s football, I’m Coach.”
