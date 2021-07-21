What makes him so fascinating, and so incredible, is his range. Jordan and Durant are better scorers. Bird and Nowitzki were better shooters. James is a better passer. Duncan was a better shot-blocker. O’Neal was more physical on the block. Olajuwon was more graceful. Yet Antetokounmpo can do a little bit of just about everything very well, and his robust package of skills — from finishing to playmaking to help defense to locker room leadership — make him worthy of these lofty comparisons. And when the Bucked needed it most, Antetokounmpo even made his free throws, going 16-17 from the stripe to finish off the title run.