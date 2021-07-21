Taylor, 34, spent eight years at ESPN, where she became a leading voice on the network’s college football coverage, including hosting “College Gameday.” She also was a visible presence on women’s college basketball coverage, the NFL Draft and the NBA, where she hosted “NBA Countdown,” the pregame and halftime show for the just-concluded NBA Finals. According to two industry sources, Taylor is likely to join NBC, where she could contribute to coverage of Sunday Night Football and potentially the Olympics.