He is the Greek Freak, for certain. Whatever we thought of Giannis previously, no matter how high the praise or strong the criticism, we should all be able to agree on this: During the Finals, he showed he is greater than how we had imagined him to be. Wherever you had placed him on your greatness scale, he needs to occupy a higher place. He’s flat-out better than almost every way he’s portrayed. He’s far more than a Freak with no jumper who had trouble adjusting to intense defensive attention during past playoff runs. But he also exceeds some of the running acclaim that his biggest admirers provide. Because no superstar in NBA history operates quite like him — his ability to own the paint but do so off the dribble, his status as a big man who is his own facilitator, his Kevin Garnett-like influence on the defensive end — it’s going to take a long time to capture him perfectly.