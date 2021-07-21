“I think guys are anxious to have that all behind us, probably like everybody else,” said Fuente, entering his sixth season in Blacksburg, Va. “I mean we all are, and I’m not sure we do. I know we’re all anxious to get back to living our lives. Our kids are anxious to play this year. They’re anxious for something being normal.”
Last season was anything but as winning became almost ancillary for the Hokies amid daily worries about how many players would be available on game day, particularly on defense, and which coaches would be there to execute what frequently was a patchwork game plan.
Virginia Tech played the first three games last year without 23, 21 and 15 players, respectively, and did not have defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton for the first two games because of positive tests or contact tracing.
Hamilton was in his first season taking over for longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster and did not have the benefit of spring practice, which was scrapped because of the pandemic.
The Hokies finished 12th in the conference in total defense, permitting 447.5 yards per game, and 10th in scoring defense (32.1 points per game), contributing to the program’s first losing regular season (5-6) since 1992 and ending a then-active record of consecutive bowl appearances at 27.
Fuente lamented throughout last season how getting 11 players on the field was a constant struggle, never mind the Hokies also were dealing with an injury to starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister and rotated three others at the position based on performance, injury and the virus.
“I think if we learned anything, it’s that practice is actually important,” Fuente said. “Our fall camp, once the students hit town, deteriorated into survival mode really quickly. We had no foundation. I think that’s what we’ve gone back to throughout the 15 practices in the spring.”
There were games last season when the entire starting secondary was unavailable because of virus-related issues. That meant in some instances inserting natural linebackers into the secondary and asking them to learn the nuances of the position only several days before kickoff.
Linebacker Alan Tisdale, for instance, finished one game at rover, and walk-on Tyler Matheny, a graduate of Lake Braddock High School in Burke, Va., started two games at free safety.
In other cases, the coaching staff learned of positive tests the night before a game and scrambled to find replacements.
The taxing routine of daily testing and corresponding anxiety of waiting for those results took a considerable toll within the locker room, leaving players uncertain if the teammates they sat next to in position meetings even would be on the field game-to-game.
Addressing mental health became as important as a player’s physical well-being.
This year Virginia Tech officials are taking steps to mitigate such circumstances by requiring all students to be vaccinated before coming back to campus, with exceptions made for medical issues or religious reasons. Six other ACC schools also are requiring students to be vaccinated. The league does not yet have a policy for if a school can’t play because of positive tests and whether that game would be made up or considered a forfeit.
“We were pulling players literally 12 hours before our game,” Hokies tight end James Mitchell said. “Just not having to worry about that will be a big stress reliever. That was half the battle. You go through a whole week of practice, you go through that final test on Friday, and you’re like, ‘Man, am I even going to be able to play in this game?’ ”
Burmeister was among those who contracted the virus last year. He also had a lineman step on his foot during practice, breaking several bones and forcing the transfer from Oregon to miss games while healing. Establishing confidence and consistency became a chore because of injury and players shuffling around him.
Burmeister started four games and only twice attempted more than 15 passes. His final start was his best, completing 15 of 22 for 212 yards and a touchdown without an interception during the regular season finale, a 33-15 victory over Virginia that delivered the Commonwealth Cup back to the Hokies.
“Definitely having a full offseason going into this season is going to help a lot too,” Burmeister said. “Last year I didn’t have spring ball, and I got coronavirus during fall camp, so I didn’t really have much of fall camp either. This is the first season in a long time where I’m going in having a full offseason and ready to roll.”
