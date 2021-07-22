Perez underwent surgery Thursday for a fracture to the fifth metatarsal, according to United. The timetable would prevent him from playing until late October; the regular season ends Nov. 7.
The 25-year-old Perez joins defender Brendan Hines-Ike in long-term injury recovery. Hines-Ike fractured a hip socket July 3 and, though he is not scheduled to have surgery, he will probably miss three to four months.
Perez has been a revelation for United after joining the club this season following two quiet years with Los Angeles FC. Following three appearances for D.C. as a sub, the former indoor soccer standout earned his way into the lineup and started nine of the subsequent 10 matches.
Although he did not score and posted two assists, Perez brought creativity and improvisation to the attack as a winger or withdrawn forward.
His prognosis comes as United is confronting another spell of injuries. Five players, including Perez and Hines-Ike, missed the Chicago game and two others returned from injury.
Attacker Edison Flores, the team’s highest-paid player at $1.7 million, has been sidelined since late May with a hamstring injury. He was expected back for the Capital Cup, a nonleague exhibition early this month at Audi Field, but remains out.
Before the Chicago match, United recalled Venezuelan forward Jovanny Bolívar from a loan to second-division Loudoun United. He did not play Wednesday.
Typically employing a striker and two wings, United on Wednesday paired strikers Nigel Robertha and Ola Kamara and assigned Yamil Asad to a creating role. Kamara, returning from a one-game absence, scored the tying goal on a penalty kick in the 87th minute.
United (5-7-2) will host the New York Red Bulls (5-5-3) on Sunday night.
