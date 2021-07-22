The Nationals (45-50) have eight days until the deadline, three games against the Baltimore Orioles and four with the Philadelphia Phillies. They have needs in the infield (to replace Starlin Castro), in the outfield (with Kyle Schwarber on the injured list) and in their bullpen (with Tanner Rainey on the IL and Will Harris still out after undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome). They also could use a reliable depth starter. But what if they just are what they are, a fourth-place team with good reason to wonder if cosmetic fixes will up their chances or only delay a drop from the race? Their injuries and evident holes can be reasons to buy or sell.