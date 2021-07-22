The NFL hopes this season will be played under far less trying circumstances. All 32 teams have been cleared by local authorities for full stadium capacities for games. Vaccinated players are to be tested for the coronavirus once every two weeks and are not subject to quarantines through contact tracing, under protocols developed by the league and the NFL Players Association, while unvaccinated players remain subject to daily testing, contact-tracing quarantines and many of the restrictions that were in place last season.