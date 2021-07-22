The Capitals will play six of their first eight games at home before spending 10 out of their 15 November games on the road.
The NHL regular season is going back to an 82-game schedule after its pandemic-shortened 56-game season in 2020-21.
Divisions are back to its previous four: Pacific, Atlantic, Metropolitan and Central. The NHL’s newest franchise, the Seattle Kraken, will be in the Pacific, shifting the Arizona Coyotes to the Central. Additionally, there is no baseball-like scheduling this season, with teams playing each other two times — or more — in one trip.
Highlights of the NHL’s schedule release include an Oct. 12 opening night, a lengthy Olympic break for the 2022 Beijing Games in February and the Minnesota Wild hosting the St. Louis Blues at Target Field in the Winter Classic.
The Lightning will hoist its championship banner on opening night when it hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins at Amalie Arena. The Kraken makes its debut in the late game that night, visiting the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. The Kraken will play its home opener at Climate Pledge Arena on Oct. 23.
The release came with one large caveat: the coronavirus. Both the league and the NHL Players’ Association will “retain full authority to decide not to participate should covid-19 conditions worsen or otherwise pose a threat to the health and safety of NHL Players, or for any other reason that may warrant such decision,” the league said.
The league is slated to go on hiatus Feb. 7-22 because of the Winter Olympics, though the NHL has not guaranteed player participation in the Beijing Games. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said this week talks are ongoing and the schedule would be revised if NHL players do not go to China.
The league’s all-star weekend is set for Feb. 4-5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The NHL All-Star Game will be Feb. 5.
If the NHL sends players to Beijing, it means the Capitals will be looking at a February schedule that includes just four games. They have a three-week gap after playing Edmonton on Feb. 2 at Capital One Arena and their next scheduled game is Feb. 24 at Madison Square Garden against the Rangers.
The last time Washington played at Madison Square Garden was on May 5, when T.J. Oshie scored an emotional hat-trick the day after the death of his father. Additionally, that game saw a full-on line brawl one second after the opening faceoff and it kicked off a total of six fights in the first 4:14 of one of the most memorable games of the 2020-21 season.
Washington’s longest road trip this season will be a five-game slate that starts in eastern Canada — in Toronto — and then goes through Montreal, Colorado, Vegas and Arizona from April 14-22.