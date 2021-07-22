In the winter of 2001, Sudeikis and Hunt were watching the NFC championship game at one of the few bars in Amsterdam’s red-light district airing American football when Hunt spotted a future ringer for Team Lasso: John O’Brien, then a defender-midfielder for Dutch powerhouse Ajax and the U.S. men’s national team. Hunt was too nervous to talk to him, so Sudeikis took matters into his own hands, putting quarters on the pool table O’Brien was prowling and telling Hunt they had the next game with him.