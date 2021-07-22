Mendenhall received an assist from school officials on that front after Virginia announced all students must be fully vaccinated by July 1 to return to campus. Those with medical exemptions require a physician’s note, and students opting out because of religion had to write an essay detailing their beliefs.
Virginia is among seven ACC schools mandating vaccinations. The others are Virginia Tech, Duke, Boston College, Syracuse, Wake Forest and Notre Dame, which joined the conference for 2020 only to play a full schedule amid the pandemic and returns to being independent this year.
“We’re just short of the guarantee for normalcy,” Mendenhall said Wednesday afternoon. “I don’t think that’s absolutely in the books yet, but I think there’s hope for that, and that reflects progress even though we haven’t played a game yet. It’s just like the stage has moved, and it feels good to come out of a different set of protocols and kind of a governing structure that feels more normal.”
Last year the Cavaliers had to weather postponements and cancellations because of virus outbreaks and subsequent contact tracing in opposing locker rooms, including having their season-opening opponent changed three times before finally facing Duke on Sept. 26.
They were originally scheduled to play Georgia in prime time in Atlanta to start the season, but that game was canceled out of an abundance of caution as positive cases escalated nationally. Other potential opening opponents were Virginia Tech (postponed) and VMI, which ended up falling off the schedule entirely.
Then there was the most frustrating cancellation of all — when the Cavaliers arrived in Tallahassee on Friday night Nov. 27 for a game the next day against Florida State, only to have it called off when the Seminoles reported an outbreak.
At the time, the possibility of making up that game at the end of the regular season remained on the table, but Mendenhall was unequivocal in voicing his displeasure about having to travel back to Tallahassee when his team had been ready for kickoff the first time.
The ACC to date has not announced its policy on whether schools encountering similar circumstances this season would be required to play a makeup game or be awarded a victory and the opponent be forced to forfeit if it does not have adequate numbers.
“You manage the protocols the very best you can,” Mendenhall said in endorsing forfeits over rescheduling. “The players do their best to use their choices and their decision-making. You control it all to every level you have, at an exhausting level, and if you can’t play, that’s a forfeit, and you move forward.
“The chance then to reschedule and move, and all that, that process is not sustainable, and I don’t think it adds any value. To try to salvage games in relation to teams that for a given week that could not field a team, that’s just where they were at that time, and you move forward.”
Virginia has done so after finishing 5-5 thanks to winning four of its final five games. The only loss in that stretch was to Virginia Tech, 33-15, in the finale Dec. 12 that allowed its contentious rival to bring the Commonwealth Cup back to Blacksburg following a one-year absence.
Mendenhall also had to make adjustments at quarterback when starter Brennan Armstrong entered the concussion protocol after the Cavaliers lost to North Carolina State on Oct. 10. The left-handed junior absorbed a blow to the helmet while sliding at the end of a run.
Lindell Stone, Keytaon Thompson and Iraken Armstead each took snaps in place of Armstrong in 2020. The dual-threat Thompson, 22, who transferred from Mississippi State as a graduate student, also played wide receiver and running back.
He received an extra year of eligibility after the NCAA allowed players a free season in 2020 because of the pandemic. Thompson also has the added benefit of having completed his first spring practice with the Cavaliers.
“When he first came in, it was competition, competition, competition,” Armstrong said of Thompson, who’s expected to play more at wide receiver and running back than quarterback. “But now having a season with him, our relationship has grown so much it’s crazy. He’s a go-to guy on the field for me now.”
