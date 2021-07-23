At that time, Dolan said the team would replace its name by the start of the 2022 season, a goal it now appears the team will meet.
The team did dispose of its red-faced, racist logo known as Chief Wahoo before the 2019 season, opting instead to emphasize a simpler “C” on its hats and jerseys and move away from the “Indians” name.
The Guardians join the Washington Football Team as the latest team in American men’s sports to change a name that referred to Native Americans as mascots. The Washington Football Team has yet to announce its new name, though Jason Wright, the team’s president, said this month that the new name will be announced next year.
Other teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Braves, have yet to move away from Native American names.
