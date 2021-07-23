Born in Ohio, Zalokar moved around the country as a child, he told the Reno Gazette Journal in 2016, spending time on both coasts before graduating from high school in Tulsa. After attending the University of Oklahoma, he moved to San Francisco and soon relocated to Reno because of his fondness for the Lake Tahoe region. His proximity to the Sierra Nevada mountains gave him endless opportunities for 50- and 100-mile trail runs, and it was only at his wife’s urging — as well as his desire for a new challenge as he turned 50 — that he began successfully competing in marathon-length road races.