A resident of Reno, Zalokar had written on a personal website that he began participating in ultramarathons while in his 20s, which led to a passion for mountain climbing that included taking on many of the world’s most challenging peaks. Eventually, he started competing in traditional 26-milers, and over the past several years he topped the 55-59 age group in a number of prominent marathon events.
“I hope that I can help people build confidence, set goals, and start to reject the idea that they have to slow down, take it easy, and stop doing things they love, just because they are getting older, whether it’s running, skiing, tennis, or whatever their passion is!” Zalokar wrote on his website. “I want to inspire people to dream big, and then go out there and make it happen!”
In an initial appeal Sunday for help in locating Zalokar, the NPS said he was using an off-trail route to hike from Bunnell Point to Mount Clark, in a part of Yosemite near the famed Half Dome monolith. Mount Clark has an elevation of 11,522 feet, per the mountaineering website summitpost.org, which described it as “challenging” in terms of its routes.
A longtime running and climbing partner of Zalokar’s, Sean Crom, told Fresno station KSEE that his close friend was attempting a hike of approximately 28 miles round trip, with an elevation of 7,500 feet.
“The last 4,500 vertical feet is where you have to bushwhack at the top, that’s where all the rock and technical work is, and that’s the part where you would have needed a rope,” Crom said. “Unfortunately, Fred, I’m sure just thought he could go for it, and I just understand this morning, Fred had actually fallen 800 feet, so that was quite a fall.”
Todd Huston, another climbing partner, said Zalokar wasn’t necessarily being irresponsible by attempting the difficult trek on his own because someone with him might not have been able to prevent the fall and might also have succumbed to the dangerous terrain.
“And I’ll tell you this,” said Huston, “if there are any mountains in heaven, he’s already geared up and he’s already been climbing a number of them. Fred does not stop and he’ll always be there, I know in my heart and in my mind, encouraging me.”
Born in Ohio, Zalokar moved around the country as a child, he told the Reno Gazette Journal in 2016, spending time on both coasts before graduating from high school in Tulsa. After attending the University of Oklahoma, he moved to San Francisco and soon relocated to Reno because of his fondness for the Lake Tahoe region. His proximity to the Sierra Nevada mountains gave him endless opportunities for 50- and 100-mile trail runs, and it was only at his wife’s urging — as well as his desire for a new challenge as he turned 50 — that he began successfully competing in marathon-length road races.
“I’m not focused on what I’ve done. I’m more focused on what I’m going to do,” he told the newspaper then. “I still believe my best race is ahead of me. That’s my mind-set.”
By 2019, when Zalokar was interviewed by the Smashing Fifty, he was turning his attention to shorter races and telling the website he preferred to think of himself as a “passionate traveler who also happens to climb mountains and run marathons.”
“I live for challenges — that’s what makes life interesting,” Zalokar said. “The biggest challenge we all face is deciding what do you want to do with your life. Then you have to focus that energy toward what you want to do.”
