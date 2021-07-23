“There are so many elements of it that speak to the broader African story. It’s about a family that was hungry for opportunity, for themselves and their kids and at great risk, left the country to find that opportunity,” Williams, a native of Sierra Leone said. “Many Africans travel in the diaspora. We didn’t have to go through the lengths that Giannis’s family did, but that same drive to tap into everything that the world can give you, the opportunities that are available to be willing to travel and displace yourself in order to get those opportunities, I think is emblematic of a lot of Africans.”