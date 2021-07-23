On Friday, though, no creativity was needed to start Bell and Zimmerman, batting third and fourth, respectively, against the Baltimore Orioles and starter Jorge López. And the result? Not enough.
Bell’s did homer in a 6-1 loss at Camden Yards, rocking López’s 1-1 sinker way over the right-center wall. But the rest of his at-bats mirrored the rest of the offense — quiet and ineffective when the Nationals need it to be anything but.
In the second, after Zimmerman walked and Josh Harrison singled, Gerardo Parra, Tres Barrera and Andrew Stevenson went down in order, stranding two. In the fifth, after Stevenson led off with a double, Alcides Escobar, Trea Turner and Juan Soto each grounded out. And in the seventh, when Parra singled and Stevenson walked to put two on with one out, Escobar went down looking before Turner skied out against left-handed reliever Tanner Scott.
The Nationals (45-51) finished 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. They had just five hits and left seven men on base. By falling to the last-place Orioles (32-65), they also dropped seven back of the New York Mets in the National League East, putting them in dangerous territory of being too far behind to justify buying at the trade deadline. Or perhaps they are already there.
It was only Tuesday that General Manager Mike Rizzo described a “dual path,” saying the Nationals would explore adding or selling, their ultimate plans dictated in their next batch of games. Since, they split a pair with the Miami Marlins before being handled in a series opener in Baltimore.
The offense didn’t struggle alone Friday. After retiring the first nine batters he faced, Patrick Corbin’s fourth inning looked like this: double for Cedric Mullins, RBI double for Austin Hays, strikeout for Trey Mancini, groundout for Ryan Mountcastle, an RBI single for Ramón Urias, a walk for Pedro Severino and a flyout for Maikel Franco. Corbin entered the frame with 36 total pitches. It took 32 for him to navigate seven batters and get the Nationals in a 2-1 hole. Then in the fifth, Pat Valaika smacked his first of two home runs.
Valaika entered hitting under .200 with only two homers in 181 plate appearances. But he golfed Corbin’s below-the-zone slider for a solo shot in the fifth. In the seventh, he tagged Wander Suero’s down-and-in cutter into the Orioles’ bullpen. Suero relieved Corbin in the sixth after Mancini doubled, Urias ripped a grounder to shortstop, Turner caught it on the run and threw high of home plate, allowing Mancini to slide beneath a leaping Barrera. Corbin’s final line read 5⅓ innings, five hits, five runs (four earned) and one walk with four strikeouts.
Suero began his appearance by throwing a pickoff throw past Bell at first, with Bell charged for the error. Urias motored to third and scored when Severino, a former Nationals catcher, lifted a sacrifice fly to center. But the offense was still trying and failing to make up for the earlier damage. Once the Orioles took a 3-1 lead in the sixth, reliever Paul Fry struck out the side of Bell, Zimmerman and Harrison with 19 pitches. The eighth and ninth were uneventful, too.
Zimmerman closed his night with that second-inning walk and three strikeouts. Bell struck out twice with a groundout and 448-foot homer. Turner, who’s struggled in recent games, went 0-for-4, while Soto logged a walk, two groundouts and a flyout to left. It’s the wrong time for Washington to hit poorly, pitch poorly and suffer defensive lapses. But it’s also no surprise that a team with so many injuries, and a team that’s underperformed outside a 22-game stretch in June, is prone to tripping when it has to surge.