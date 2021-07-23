BALTIMORE — For a few weeks now, Josh Bell has spent afternoons in the outfield, shagging flyballs and charging grounders in a way he hasn’t since 2016. The idea is for Bell, a first baseman, to possibly play left so the Washington Nationals can squeeze him and Ryan Zimmerman into the same lineup. The thought was hatched in spring training but became more pressing once Kyle Schwarber went to the injured list July 2, suffering a strained right hamstring that removed the world’s hottest hitter from an already thin order.