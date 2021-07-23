Expansion Seattle took Power’s Michigan teammate, 6-2 center Matthrew Beniers, with the No. 2 pick. Beniers had 10 goals and 14 assists in 24 games with the Wolverines last season. The Anaheim Ducks followed at No, 3 by taking Mason McTavish, a dynamic forward who was selected with the Ducks’ highest draft pick in 16 years.
The Capitals could only watch after sending their first-round pick to Detroit in last season’s blockbuster deal at the trade deadline that brought winger Anthony Mantha to Washington while also sending Jakub Vrana and Richard Panik to the Red Wings.
The draft continues Saturday with rounds 2-7. The Capitals have five picks in the draft, starting with their second-round choice (No. 55). They also have No. 75 overall, No. 119, No. 151 and No. 183.
Before Buffalo was on the clock, a number of major trades sent picks all over the draft board. Perhaps the biggest deal involved Arizona and Vancouver, with the Canucks acquiring Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland for Jay Beagle, Antoine Roussel, Loui Eriksson, the ninth overall pick in Friday’s draft (Dylan Guenther), a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 seventh-round pick. Arizona retained 12 percent of Ekman-Larsson’s contract.
The center carries a $8.25 million cap hit over the next six years, but is also owed $10.5 million in actual salary for each of the next three years.
In another deal, Columbus acquired Adam Boqvist, first-round picks in the 2021 and 2022 NHL draft and a second-round pick in the 2021 draft from the Chicago Blackhawks. In return, Chicago got dynamic defenseman Seth Jones and the No. 32 overall pick in the 2021 draft, plus a sixth-round pick in 2022. Jones will be reunited with his brother, Caleb, on Chicago’s blue line.
The Philadelphia Flyers also acquired Buffalo’s Rasmus Ristolainen earlier in the day for defenseman Robert Hagg, the No. 14 pick in Friday’s draft and a 2023 second-round pick.
This year’s NHL draft was held remotely for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2022 draft is set to be in person in Montreal.
Other notable picks included defenseman Luke Hughes, chosen fourth overall by the New Jersey Devils. Hughes is the younger brother of Jack and Qunn Hughes, both of whom are already in the NHL. Jack plays for the Devils and Quinn plays for the Vancouver Canucks. Luke also is a University of Michigan commit and is the third Hughes brother to be chosen in the first round of the draft.
Kent Johnson, yet another University of Michigan player, was chosen No. 5 by the Columbus Blue Jackets. With Johnson’s selection, Michigan became the first college to have three players chosen in the first round of the draft.
Last year, the Capitals selected Hendrix Lapierre No. 22 overall with their first-round pick. The forward recorded 31 points (eight goals, 23 assists) in 21 games with the Chicoutimi Saguenéens last season.
