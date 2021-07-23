News that Texas and Oklahoma have reached out to the Southeastern Conference about a move was first reported Wednesday by the Houston Chronicle. The paper said the move could be announced “within a couple of weeks.”
Such a move would affect the college sports landscape beyond both conferences, with College Football Playoff expansion under consideration and television contracts of multiple Power Five conference set to expire in the coming years.
If the move is completed, Texas and Oklahoma would increase the SEC’s membership to 16; their departures would drop the Big 12′s to eight, possibly pushing the conference to seek new members from other leagues.
Texas and Oklahoma have neither confirmed nor denied the reports, which. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey called “speculation.”
“We are only worried about the 2021 season,” Sankey said.
“Speculation swirls around collegiate athletics. We will not address rumors or speculation,” a Texas spokesperson said in a statement.
An Oklahoma statement struck a similar tone: “The college athletics landscape is shifting constantly. We don’t address every anonymous rumor.”
Eleven of the SEC’s 14 members would need to vote to admit the news schools, per conference bylaws. Texas A&M, which jumped from the Big 12 to the SEC with Missouri in 2012, has signaled that it may reject the move. Missouri is also reportedly against the move.
“We want to be the only SEC program in the state of Texas. There’s a reason why Texas A&M left the Big 12, to be stand alone, to have our own identity, and that’s our feeling,” Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork said during this week’s SEC media days.
Texas Tech Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell said he was “extremely disappointed” by the potential move.
“Like many across our state and within the footprint of our league, I’ve been extremely disappointed by the actions and intentions of our friends in Austin and Norman,” he wrote on Twitter Thursday. “From day one of the Big 12 Conference’s existence, Texas Tech has been a proud and trustworthy partner. As the landscape of collegiate athletics shifts, I can promise Red Raider Nation that our leadership will diligently pursue all options to best position Texas Tech for long-term success.”
Oklahoma and Oklahoma State were viewed as a package deal during realignment discussions a decade ago. Oklahoma State expressed disappointment in Wednesday’s report.
Economic forces could be swaying the situation, according to CBS Sports, which reported that the inclusion of Texas and Oklahoma could raise the SEC’s per team annual payout from $44 million to $60 million, largely due to television rights. The Big 12 paid its schools $38.3 million last year.
The potential departures of Texas and Oklahoma prompted further responses beyond college football, including one from Texas state representative Jeff Leach (R).
“The lack of transparency by our flagship institution is wrong,” he wrote. “Such a monumental economic and educational decision impacting the entire state must not be made in a bubble on the forty acres. Working on legislation requiring legislative approval for UT to bolt the BIG XII.”
Texas and Oklahoma headlined a group of five Big 12 schools that considered but ultimately declined invitations to join what was then called the Pac-10 in 2010, shuttering notions of a “super conference.” The Big 12 added TCU and West Virginia in response to the departures of Texas A&M and Missouri in 2012.
Read more on College Sports: