Bauer appeared in court wearing a mask and a maroon suit, staring straight ahead. He did not speak in the proceedings, and it’s unclear whether he will testify. His lawyers initially indicated that he planned to be a witness on his own behalf, but attorney Shawn Holley later said that they had advised him to refuse to answer questions due to an ongoing criminal investigation by the Pasadena Police Department. The judge indicated that he could still be called to the stand, and would have to decline to incriminate himself following each individual question.