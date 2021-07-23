Twenty-eight current and former national team players sued US Soccer in 2019, just months before the start of the women’s World Cup, arguing that the federation had systematically underpaid them compared to the men’s team players, who are far less successful.
The judge, R. Gary Klausner, surprised many legal observers when he threw out the women’s claims of unequal pay in May of last year, ruling that the women could not claim discrimination because they had agreed to a differently structured contract that prioritized stable salaries over per-game bonuses. Klausner said he was convinced the women had actually earned more money, overall and per game, than their male counterparts.
The women appealed the ruling in April to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in California. In their initial brief Friday, the players argued that the judge had ignored evidence of “direct discrimination” — including US Soccer officials who themselves admitted that the women were paid unequally — and had improperly treated the women’s collective bargaining agreement “as somehow waiving their equal pay rights.”
And they said the judge had used the wrong standard to determine equal pay, overlooking the role the women’s staggering on-field success. US Soccer pays its players not to just to appear in games but to win them, the players argued, and in order to out-earn the men in recent years, the women had to win virtually every major game they played.
“The Equal Pay Act forbids making a woman work more, or perform better, to achieve the same pay as a man doing the same job,” they wrote in the brief. “Yet that is just what the district court did here.”
The players claimed that had they lost just one more game over the period of the suit — the 2019 World Cup Final, against the Netherlands — they would have made $6,000 less than the men, who did not even qualify for their World Cup in 2018.
A spokesman for US Soccer did not immediately respond to a request for comment, saying the organization needed time to read the players’ brief. It has until Aug. 23 to file its response.
The realities of the equal pay case are complex. In their collective bargaining process, the women agreed to a contract that prioritized stable salaries and health care over higher payments for victories. And FIFA, the sport’s international governing body, pays much higher bonuses to men’s teams than women’s teams, which US Soccer has blamed for the disparities in bonuses it offers the teams.
But the women have argued that US Soccer never offered them the chance to earn as much as the men, no matter the structure of the contract. And they maintain that FIFA’s discrimination against female players was not an excuse for US Soccer to pay lower bonuses to women.
US Soccer has said it cannot afford to make up the difference between the women’s bonuses and the men’s — though the federation could also achieve equity by lowering the amount of it promised the men in the event of World Cup success.
Regardless of the outcome in the courtroom, US Soccer is facing a steep task in the court of public opinion. Their legal victory last year was overshadowed by the decision, months earlier, to argue in court that women athletes were “less skilled” and worked “less demanding jobs” than their male counterparts — earning them sharp condemnation from their own sponsors.
And many Democratic lawmakers, including President Biden, have sided publicly with the players. Biden has said he supports withholding funding for the 2026 Men’s World Cup, which will be played primarily on US soil, until the federation agrees to equal pay.