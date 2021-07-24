On the blue line, MacLellan said he checked in with 44-year-old Zdeno Chara earlier in the offseason and is likely to do so again when free agency opens to see “if he’s serious about coming back or not coming back and where the salary is going to end up.” Chara said at the end of the season that he wanted to talk over the decision with his family. Also, fellow defenseman John Carlson had minor knee surgery but is expected to be ready for the start of the season.