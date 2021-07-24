About 15 minutes later, once word was out, Scherzer explained the timeline: At the start of the week, he felt some pain in his triceps. On Tuesday, while he was taking batting practice, the pain returned during a swing, leading him to believe it was a minor hitting-related injury. On Wednesday, then, he threw his usual between-starts bullpen session, felt fine during it and noticed some more triceps pain thereafter. Then on Friday, a clean MRI exam revealed no strain or other structural damage.
The consensus was for him to skip Saturday’s outing, let the inflammation die down and plan to make his next start, avoiding the injured list. Scherzer is confident that’s how this will unfold. Jon Lester will face the Orioles in Scherzer’s place, pitching on normal rest. Paolo Espino will start in Sunday’s series finale, and the plan for Monday at Philadelphia has yet to be determined.
“The elbow is fine, the shoulder is fine. ... We don’t have any problems there,” Scherzer said. “I just got to get rid of this inflammation in the triceps so that when I pitch nothing bad happens.”
This is a developing story that will be updated.
More from The Post: