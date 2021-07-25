The Texans’ first practice of their training camp is scheduled for Wednesday. That leaves the league with a few days to act if it wants to keep Watson off the field. He faces 22 active lawsuits by women accusing him of sexual assault, civil assault and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. Watson and his attorney, Rusty Hardin, have denied the allegations.
Watson has not been charged with a crime. The NFL has said that it is conducting an investigation.
The league’s personal conduct policy empowers NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to put a player on paid administrative leave via placement on the commissioner’s exempt list “when an investigation leads the Commissioner to believe that a player may have violated this Policy.”
The conduct policy says that Goodell “may act where the circumstances and evidence warrant doing so,” and adds: “This decision will not reflect a finding of guilt or innocence and will not be guided by the same legal standards and considerations that would apply in a criminal trial.”
Watson or the NFL Players Association could appeal his placement on paid leave. A player on paid leave cannot practice or play in games but is permitted to be at the team’s facility for meetings, workouts, therapy and rehabilitation.
Neither the Texans nor the NFL immediately responded to requests for comment. Watson was not available to comment.
Before the allegations against him became public, Watson asked the Texans to trade him. The Texans, with a new general manager in Nick Caserio and a new coach in David Culley, signed veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor as a potential replacement for Watson. They also used a third-round draft choice on quarterback Davis Mills.
By reporting to training camp, Watson would preserve his ability to make his $10.5 million salary for the 2021 season. He also avoids daily fines of $50,000 that would have applied if he had not reported to camp. Such fines cannot be rescinded, under the terms of the latest collective bargaining agreement between the league and the players’ union.