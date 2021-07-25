Starter Paolo Espino, who remains in the rotation because of Strasburg’s and Ross’s injuries, yielded a solo homer to Trey Mancini in the first, to Franco in the second and to McKenna in the fourth. The Nationals loaded the bases in the first, pressing Orioles starter John Means, but they scored only one run on Ryan Zimmerman’s groundout. Means worked a seven-pitch third, a 12-pitch fourth and a four-pitch fifth, cruising until Zimmerman whacked a three-run homer to give the Nationals a 4-3 lead in the sixth. That’s when Martinez asked Kyle Finnegan, Hudson and Hand — his “A bullpen” — for the final 12 outs.