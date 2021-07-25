After seizing 60 percent of the possession and outshooting Louisville 29-8 in a 2-0 loss May 21, the Spirit (5-3-3) took a decidedly different approach in its second match against the expansion squad, conceding 57 percent of the ball but capitalizing on a quick counterattack and a scrappy set piece to leave with three points.
“Last time we were here, we dominated possession and we just gave up a few cheap goals, honestly,” Staab said. “So this time, we just came with the mentality like, whatever happens, we owe them one — we need to get this back.”
The Spirit remains without its Olympic contingent of Japan’s Saori Takarada, Sweden’s Julia Roddar and the United States’ Kelley O’Hara and Emily Sonnett. So Burke turned to the same lineup that lost, 3-2, at home to New Jersey-based Gotham FC last weekend. That included Staab, who was sent off early in that contest and set to serve a one-game suspension before Washington successfully appealed her red card.
Originally scheduled for a 3 p.m. kickoff, the match was delayed earlier in the week to a 7:30 start because of extreme heat in Louisville. Even with the delay, the heat index at kickoff lingered in the 90s.
“I was sweating like a fat guy at a disco,” said Burke, still drenched in sweat during his postgame news conference. “It was unbelievable out there.”
Washington came out of the gate hot, needing less than five minutes to take the lead. Winning possession near midfield with a gutsy sliding tackle, Ashley Sanchez prodded the ball toward striker Tara McKeown, who quickly slipped Hatch in on goal. Although a heavy touch pushed Hatch away from goal, she caught goalkeeper Michelle Betos shuffling across the frame and tucked a low shot inside the far post.
With the strike, Hatch moved out of a three-way tie for the NWSL scoring lead.
“I think it’s just a reflection on how good our team is and how much better we’ve gotten in the attack,” Hatch said. “We’ve been able to create a lot more chances and our team has been able to put me in a lot better scoring positions, and I’ve been able to put those away.”
Five minutes later, Sanchez nearly doubled the Spirit’s advantage with a stinging free kick that Betos parried away. But for the rest of the half, Louisville (3-5-2) controlled the proceedings as Washington seemed content to sit back.
Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe preserved the lead with three saves before intermission, getting down to deny Cece Kizer, corralling Savannah McCaskill’s long-range bid and snaring Gemma Bonner’s 20-yard effort. When Bledsoe struggled to deal with Lauren Milliet’s cross in stoppage time, McKeown tracked back to block Kizer’s point-blank blast.
At halftime, the Spirit swapped in Taylor Aylmer — playing on a short-term deal as a national team replacement player — for Dorian Bailey (hamstring) in the midfield. Louisville brought on striker Nadia Nadim in the 55th minute for her club debut; the Denmark star joined Racing last month from Paris Saint-Germain.
Coming out of the break, Washington played with renewed attacking vigor. In a five-minute span, Sanchez and Trinity Rodman’s counterattack was foiled by a last-gasp defensive intervention; Rodman’s curling effort missed the mark; and Hatch found the crossbar with a blistering bid from the top of the box.
In the 58th minute, the Spirit got its second goal. Louisville failed to clear Tegan McGrady’s corner kick, and as Aylmer headed a loose ball back across goal, Staab — whose suspension was waived Wednesday — rose to nod home from close range.
“When we got the appeal, when we got the response for it, Richie said, ‘I need you to score me a goal,’ ” Staab said. “... It was just for the girls. I kind of left them hanging for the whole game last game, so it was good to get one back.”
Louisville piled on the pressure but couldn’t beat Bledsoe, who did particularly well to tip Kizer’s 63rd-minute shot over the bar. Nadim found herself in a dangerous spot seven minutes later, only to see her angled effort miss the mark.
Although the Spirit had to endure a few nervous moments in the box as Louisville scrambled to cut its deficit, Bledsoe and the back line held strong.
“The game is about getting goals, and I thought in the final third we were better than them,” Burke said. “So if we have to concede giving [the ball to Louisville] in the final third and the middle third, if that’s what they want, okay. At the end of the day, we’re here for three points.”
Read more on soccer from The Post: